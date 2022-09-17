Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn
If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained
Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with King Viserys Targaryen ordering Rhaenyra, her daughter and heir-to-be, to wed Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys and Rhaenys. Doing so has set the wheels in motion for the Dance of the Dragons to unfold in this series. We take a look below at this House of the Dragon episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.
Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The following is a list of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * A celebration is planned in honor of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The segment is supposed to include a golf cart from Damage CTRL as well as another limousine.
The Usos Add Another Impressive Milestone To Their Achievements List
The Usos have enjoyed a lot of success during their WWE careers, but the twin tag team — made up of Jimmy and Jey Uso — is enjoying their best run as a duo at the moment. Jimmy and Jey were crowned as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions earlier this year after defeating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a "Winner Takes All" match on an episode of "SmackDown." However, the titles they held before adding the "Raw" Tag Team straps to their collection have allowed the team to reach another major career milestone.
WWE’s Austin Theory has a new Daddy on RAW
Ever since Vince McMahon hung up his suit and had to find a new gym away from Titan Towers, Austin Theory has been without a father figure in the WWE Universe. Granted, Theory has talked himself up without Mr. McMahon by his side, acting like a big, strong boy like he’s Tyler “Freakin'” Bates of NXT/NXT UK, but without a grizzled veteran giving him advice, the “Youngest Mr. Money in the Bank” has consistently made mistakes and failed to cash in his briefcase seemingly at every turn.
Two New Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
Following the events of the September 16th episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, two upcoming matches have been announced for the blue brand's next event, according to WWE's official Twitter account. First, Braun Stroman is set to make his official in-ring return against Alpha Academy's Otis in singles action. This...
Bianca Belair Discusses Possible WWE NXT Return and Potential Feud with Mandy Rose
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on In The Kliq, in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she spoke about the idea of a return to NXT. However, she feels that right now as RAW Women’s Champion might not be the time, although she’s interested in a match with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.
Roman Reigns Makes a Bold Proclamation About His Crown Jewel Match With Logan Paul
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. The build to the match started with Paul calling out Reigns after having him on a recent episode of the Impaulsive Podcast, prompting Paul to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown and confront The Bloodline. Reigns and Paul then took part in a press conference on Saturday in Las Vegas, in which Triple H confirmed the match had been booked. The two traded verbal shots and got into an intense face-off before Reigns departed.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, California 9/18/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/19/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main event for tonight’s RAW will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Seth Rollins. Additionally, the match between Austin Theory and Kevin Owens has been announced.
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Bobby Lashley retains U.S. title against Seth Rollins with Matt Riddle assist
Seth Rollins may have believed that he'd put his rivalry with Matt Riddle to bed after winning their match at Clash at the Castle. However, Riddle made it clear that he was not yet done with Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins opened Raw by challenging Bobby Lashley for the...
Legendary Match Stipulation Coming To WWE Survivor Series
For the first time in the company's history, War Games is coming to WWE's main roster. The match, which features a massive cage surrounding two rings and traditionally involves two teams of wrestlers entering the ring in staggered fashion, and which only ends when every member of one team has been pinned or made to submit, has been an annual staple of "WWE NXT" for years, with the first Takeover: WarGames taking place in 2017 and the first women's War Games match added to the event in 2019. It's a match with a long and stories history, dating back to 1987 and involving numerous legendary wrestlers, but it's never before been seen at a major WWE event.
WWE's Hulu Deal Set To Expire Soon
WWE's contract with Hulu is set to expire on Saturday, September 24 and all of the current available WWE content will be pulled, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson. It was noted in the report, that talks to negotiate a new deal are still ongoing. WWE and Hulu have been working together since around September 2012.
