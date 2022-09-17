For the first time in the company's history, War Games is coming to WWE's main roster. The match, which features a massive cage surrounding two rings and traditionally involves two teams of wrestlers entering the ring in staggered fashion, and which only ends when every member of one team has been pinned or made to submit, has been an annual staple of "WWE NXT" for years, with the first Takeover: WarGames taking place in 2017 and the first women's War Games match added to the event in 2019. It's a match with a long and stories history, dating back to 1987 and involving numerous legendary wrestlers, but it's never before been seen at a major WWE event.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO