A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed, and a straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
