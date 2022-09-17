Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Alert: What Toothpaste Do You Use, Berkshire County? It Might Be On Recall
Smile, Berkshire County, let's see those beautiful pearly whites. Hopefully, all of you reading this are taking responsible care of your teeth and gums. If so, then this message is for you. What kind of toothpaste are you and your family using right now for your oral care? The reason...
Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’
Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
Holyoke volunteers ready care packages, seek donations for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
HOLYOKE – The city’s Community Emergency Response Team is continuing efforts to collect supplies for care packages to be sent to Puerto Rico. Everything from non-perishable foods to personal care items, from batteries and flashlights to solar-powered lamps are being requested to assist islanders in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Springfield organization offers free vaccine clinic for pets
Getting vaccinated shouldn't stop at yourself or your family. Don't forget about your furry friends!
Springfield readying to help Puerto Rico in Hurricane Fiona aftermath, preparing for influx of displaced families
SPRINGFIELD - The city is prepared to assist residents of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona just as it did five years ago when the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Puerto...
Race to Recovery benefits addiction treatment at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
HOLYOKE — More than 80 runners took to the trails around the Ashley Reservoir on Saturday morning to compete in the fourth annual Run for Recovery — a 5K road race to benefit addiction recovery programs at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. “The main idea is to bring...
Hey Pittsfield & Dalton, Want To Get Rid Of The Crap Around Your House? Heres How
It's that time of year to get rid of all that unwanted stuff that has piled up around your house. A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield along with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. In A press release from the...
Drywall company in Springfield raised $45,000 for Baystate Children’s Hospital
Professional Drywall Construction (PDC) raised money at their 6th annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament for Baystate Children's Hospital.
westernmassnews.com
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
Elms College $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant reponds to needed STEM training (Editorial)
A state report issued in 2021 says jobs in STEM - the ubiquitous acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics - will account for 40% of Massachusetts job growth through 2028. That illustrates the significance of grants such as that received by Elms College in Chicopee, which was awarded $1.5...
Read Worcester’s report revealing toxic culture for workers of color
Acting City Manager Eric Batista called a Racial Equity Audit Report for two city departments an “impartial and unflinching assessment” of the lived experience people from diverse backgrounds had working for the city of Worcester when he submitted the report to city council Friday. The audit found there...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates a vibrant and growing community
The numbers speak for themselves. They show the Hispanic population’s growing importance and influence in the modern United States. This makes Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, worth much more than a passing mention. The commemoration salutes a large and growing segment of the population, including Springfield, where 45.7% of the population was Hispanic in 2020.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
Southwick Civic Fund deal to purchase food pantry ‘days or weeks’ from done
SOUTHWICK — Southwick Civic Fund President Joseph Deedy said that a deal to complete the sale of the property occupied by Our Community Food Pantry to the nonprofit fund is “days or weeks away” from being finalized. The intent behind the sale is to keep the food...
Worcester seeks public input on police reform related to racial inequity
Days after the city of Worcester released a damning report detailing racial inequity within its Human Resources and Heath and Human Services departments, the city is calling for the public’s input on the policies and practices of the Worcester Police Department. An independent consultant, CNA Center for Justice &...
iBerkshires.com
Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique Opens in Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — The Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique, located at 395 Main St., opened its doors this weekend. Cosmetic tattoo artist Ashley Ciepiela and licensed esthetician Rebecca Moore have worked together on this dual business venture to create an inviting space where people feel comfortable sharing their insecurities.
Some Westfield residents to be without water for scheduled water main repairs
Residents on Russell Road and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield will be without water Wednesday for scheduled water main repairs.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
Do flies throw up on your food when they land? UMass researchers say you should be paying more attention to it
Over the course of your morning, the common housefly or cluster fly visits the garbage bin, the dog feces left by the side of the driveway, the dead possum squashed between tire and asphalt, the garbage bin again, the dumpster behind the local convenience store, a bit of sewer runoff and the garbage once more — for good measure. And then it sneaks through an open window into your home.
Westfield schools honor Bill Parks, discuss School Committee replacement
WESTFIELD — At the start of the Sept. 19 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski presented an “Above and Beyond” certificate to William R. Parks, retired chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield, and a longtime partner of Westfield’s schools. In...
