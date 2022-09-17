ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’

Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
MassLive.com

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates a vibrant and growing community

The numbers speak for themselves. They show the Hispanic population’s growing importance and influence in the modern United States. This makes Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, worth much more than a passing mention. The commemoration salutes a large and growing segment of the population, including Springfield, where 45.7% of the population was Hispanic in 2020.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique Opens in Dalton

DALTON, Mass. — The Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique, located at 395 Main St., opened its doors this weekend. Cosmetic tattoo artist Ashley Ciepiela and licensed esthetician Rebecca Moore have worked together on this dual business venture to create an inviting space where people feel comfortable sharing their insecurities.
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Do flies throw up on your food when they land? UMass researchers say you should be paying more attention to it

Over the course of your morning, the common housefly or cluster fly visits the garbage bin, the dog feces left by the side of the driveway, the dead possum squashed between tire and asphalt, the garbage bin again, the dumpster behind the local convenience store, a bit of sewer runoff and the garbage once more — for good measure. And then it sneaks through an open window into your home.
AMHERST, MA
