Chula Vista spoils Olympian homecoming for first victory

After four disappointing weeks, we finally got a peek at the real Chula Vista Spartans.

The injury-riddled Spartans exploded for 24 unanswered third-quarter points to break open a close game and spoil Olympian High School’s homecoming, 36-12, in a non-league game Friday night.

“It’s nice to finally get off the schneid,” said Chula Vista head coach Howard Bannister after his team finally grabbed its first win. “The guys really showed a lot of fight. It’s the healthiest we’ve been all year.”

The scoring started early when a 41-yard pass from Jacob Pedroza to Elijah Gillespie set up a 21-yard field goal by Joshua “Gio” Aguirre barely three minutes into the game and a 3-0 Spartans (1-4) lead.

Olympian (2-3) came right back to take its only lead of the game, 6-3, on a 14-play, 78-yard scoring drive capped off when Ethan Mallon took it in from the 1.

The Spartans’ defense led the charge back into the lead.

First Arbahl Saucedo picked off an Eagles pass and raced 29 yards for the score and a 9-6 lead with 10:59 left in the third quarter.

A muffed punt, recovered by Chula Vista’s Esteban Fierro, set up a 21-yard Pedroza-to-John Paul Zapata TD with 6:14 left in the quarter for a 15-6 lead.

The defense was instrumental in the next score as well.

Linebacker Octavio Ramirez broke through the Olympian line and smashed Eagles quarterback Kristian Noriega as he was throwing. The ball popped up in the air and Matthew Robertson snagged it for the interception at the Eagles’ 37.

“Two of us came in and hit him in the back,” explained Robertson. “I just saw the ball in the air and jumped on it.”

Four plays later Ramirez took care of things, going in from the 4 with 3:05 left in the third for a 23-7 lead.

The final two scores came as the Spartans welcomed Giovanni Barrios back to the backfield. The senior exploded on scoring runs of 47 and 21 yards.

“We’ve been without Gio since the second series of our first game,” said Bannister.

“Getting two TDs I really felt a huge feeling of relief in my heart,” said Barrios. “I proved to myself that no matter what I could come back stronger. I just had to be patient.”

Olympian got a late score when backup quarterback Matthew Pentland connected with Jacob Marcial for a 73-yard TD with 6:28 left to play.

“Our defense, especially our front four, was phenomenal,” said Bannister. “They really were our heart and soul."

Pedroza finished the night completing 13 of 27 for 152 yards and a TD. His favorite target was Zapata, who pulled down five passes for 54 yards and a TD.

Barrios ended up leading all rushers with 91 yards on just nine carries and two TDs. Paul Alvarez added 46 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Chula Vista 36, Olympian 12

Chula Vista 3 0 26 7 — 36

Olympian 6 0 0 6 — 12

CV — Aquirre 21 field goal

O — Mallon 1 run (kick failed)

CV — Salcido 39 interception return (run failed)

CV — Zapata 21 pass from Pedroza (pass failed)

CV — Ramirez 3 run (Gillespie pass from Pedroza)

CV — Barrios 47 run (pass failed)

CV — Barrios 21 run (Aguirre kick)

O — Marcial 73 pass from Pentland (pass failed)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .