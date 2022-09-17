ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return

Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon

That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
WWE
FanSided

WWE is using Bray Wyatt to troll its own fan base

Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed for WWE in over 400 days, but the company is curiously using the memories of The Fiend to troll its own fans in recent days. Triple H has brought back a number of former WWE wrestlers since retaking control of the company’s creative process in recent weeks. Recent events make it seem likely that Bray Wyatt could be the latest star to make his triumphant return to a WWE ring.
WWE
Vince Mcmahon
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match

It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
WWE
sneakernews.com

BEAUTY & FASHION
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event

Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

APPAREL
#Design#Combat#Triple H#Wwe Tag Team
wrestlinginc.com

Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming

The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former AEW Star Reportedly Wanted To Go Back To WWE

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company parted ways with former NXT Champion Malakai Black. Shortly after his WWE release Black made his way to AEW where he went on to form to House of Black stable. However, it was...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw

Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced

You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career

AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
PWMania

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, California 9/18/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
OAKLAND, CA
stillrealtous.com

Malakai Black Makes First Statement Following AEW Release Reports

Last year Malakai Black was released from WWE and shortly after he made his way to All Elite Wrestling. Recently it was reported that Black was granted a conditional release from AEW, but Black hasn’t said much following talk of his release. On Saturday night Malakai Black competed at...
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

APPAREL
wrestlinginc.com

'White Rabbit' Easter Egg During WWE Raw Leads To Tantalizing Clues Online

Recently, "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane has been played at WWE events. Whether it is during commercial breaks during episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown" or during breaks in the action at non-televised live events, Grace Slick's voice has been heard ringing out across arenas where WWE is present. The song is accompanied by an ominous red light, which has led to speculation that this is all signaling that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is making his return to WWE soon.
WWE

