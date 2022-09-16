ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallbrook, CA

Warriors shut down Bulldogs in Valley League opener, 24-7

By Rick Hoff
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The tide may be turning in the Valley League.

Combining a stout defense with a powerful running game, Fallbrook High stunned defending two-time league champion Ramona with a 24-7 victory Friday night in the Valley League opener for both teams.

“This is huge,” Fallbrook first-year coach Ross Johnson said after his team’s fourth consecutive victory and first over Ramona since 2003. “We pride ourselves on being a physical team, and against a team like Ramona you have to be.”

The Warriors (4-1, 1-0) surrendered seven points on their first offensive play when Ramona defensive back Jamil Kassab intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with just 1:17 elapsed in the opening period. But that was the only time the Bulldogs crossed the goal line all night.

“Our defensive unit has been lights out the last four games,” Johnson said. “They are playing with a lot of confidence.”

Ramona (2-3, 0-1) did not pick up its initial first down of the game until late in the third period. Meanwhile, the Fallbrook offense got the running game going behind the line blocking of center Jayms McAlexander, who was flanked by fellow linemen James Jones III, Gabe Mendoza, Sean Daley Jr. and Gavin Miller.

“We just executed behind those guys,” said junior running back Chris Bausch, who rumbled for 128 yards on 32 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown run in the second period which broke a 7-7 tie. Another junior running back, Alan Leon, added 80 yards on 18 attempts, including a 3-yard score.

On defense, senior linebacker Anthony Thomas Jr. had two quarterback sacks and a blocked punt, and George Aguilar, Kaleb Collings, Angel Angulo and Matt Wilson were all in on key defensive plays throughout the night.

“We had a great week of practice,” said Thomas, one of the Warriors’ co-captains. “And even from the first game, we knew we had something special on defense.”

The Bulldogs were limited to minus-9 yards of offense in the first half as five possessions ended with four punts and a lost fumble. Ramona finished with 102 total yards of offense for the game.

The two-time defending Valley League champions won their first two games and were ranked No. 9 in the county, then lost to a pair of top-10 teams in No. 6 Poway and top-ranked Madison before falling to Fallbrook.

“We’ve got to put together four quarters of football like we did the first two games,” Ramona coach Damon Baldwin said, “but we also need to be healthy to be where we need to be.”

Two possessions after the pick-six to start the game, Fallbrook took advantage of a punt-return interference penalty on Ramona, setting up the hosts at the Bulldogs 33-yard line. Bausch gained 19 yards on first down, and five plays layer it was Leon scoring around the right side from 3 yards out to tie the score at 7-7 with 7:33 remaining in the second quarter.

A fumble on Ramona’s next offensive series proved costly when Jonah Saliba made the recovery for Fallbrook at the visitors’ 22-yard line midway through the period. Bausch accounted for the next 22 yards on four carries, stretching for a 9-yard TD run and the go-ahead score with 4:24 left in the first half.

Thomas made back-to-back plays which led to a Warriors field goal, including a quarterback sack and a partially blocked punt before Joshua Gomez converted a 22-yard field goal to give the hosts a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Following Ramona’s fifth punt of the game, the Warriors marched 63 yards on 11 running plays capped off by a 10-yard TD run by Thomas McSheehy with 3:10 left in the third period. There would be no additional scoring the rest of the way. The Warriors have allowed just 19 points in their four wins.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Johnson said. “They didn’t let the early interception affect them and they continued to play with confidence.”

The Warriors are seeking their first winning season since claiming back-to-back Valley League championships in 2014-15. They took a big step toward that goal Friday night.

“We had to fight the fight, and we wanted it more,” said Thomas.

Fallbrook 24, Ramona 7

Ramona 7 0 0 0 – 7

Fallbrook 0 17 7 0 – 24

R — Kassab 40 interception return (Patenaude kick)

F — Leon 3 run (Gomez kick)

F — Bausch 9 run (Gomez kick)

F — FG Gomez 22

F — McSheehy 10 run (Gomez kick)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

