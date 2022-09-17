ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star wing Dennis Parker III lists NC State in Top 5

NC State has made the cut for Dennis Parker III after he cut his list of schools down to five on Tuesday afternoon. The Wolfpack was joined by Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State and USC for the Richmond (VA) John Marshall forward. Parker III has already taken official visits to NC State, Georgetown and Oklahoma State and has plans to visit Mizzou this upcoming weekend.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Back from injury, Clark making early impact on Pack's defensive front

RALEIGH, N.C. -- In NC State’s 27-14 win over Texas Tech, it was the Pack’s defense that stole the show. Aydan White won National Player of the Week honors for his two-interception performance, which included a touchdown. Payton Wilson played a full game for the first time in nearly two years, leading the Pack in tackles with 10 after missing Week 2.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Lance Leipold's weekly KU football press conference

Kansas football and Duke are set to square off in Lawrence on Saturday in a matchup between two undefeated teams. KU opened the season with consecutive wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia and Houston. Duke opened the season with wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T. The betting spread opened with KU has more than a one-touchdown favorite but the line has dropped slightly since Sunday. On Sunday, KU also received votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian embracing the hate ahead of Longhorns' Week 4 game vs. Texas Tech

The No. 22 ranked Texas Longhorns will travel to Texas Tech this weekend in a Week 4 in-state rivalry that kicks off 2:30 p.m. CT. Both teams enter with a 2-1 record after Texas lost to Alabama in Week 2 and Texas Tech was beaten by NC State over the weekend. During his Monday afternoon press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about how he understands that Texas is not well-liked on the road, especially against an in-state rival.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy