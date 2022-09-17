Kansas football and Duke are set to square off in Lawrence on Saturday in a matchup between two undefeated teams. KU opened the season with consecutive wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia and Houston. Duke opened the season with wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T. The betting spread opened with KU has more than a one-touchdown favorite but the line has dropped slightly since Sunday. On Sunday, KU also received votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO