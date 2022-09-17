Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Four-star wing Dennis Parker III lists NC State in Top 5
NC State has made the cut for Dennis Parker III after he cut his list of schools down to five on Tuesday afternoon. The Wolfpack was joined by Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State and USC for the Richmond (VA) John Marshall forward. Parker III has already taken official visits to NC State, Georgetown and Oklahoma State and has plans to visit Mizzou this upcoming weekend.
Back from injury, Clark making early impact on Pack's defensive front
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In NC State’s 27-14 win over Texas Tech, it was the Pack’s defense that stole the show. Aydan White won National Player of the Week honors for his two-interception performance, which included a touchdown. Payton Wilson played a full game for the first time in nearly two years, leading the Pack in tackles with 10 after missing Week 2.
WATCH: Lance Leipold's weekly KU football press conference
Kansas football and Duke are set to square off in Lawrence on Saturday in a matchup between two undefeated teams. KU opened the season with consecutive wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia and Houston. Duke opened the season with wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T. The betting spread opened with KU has more than a one-touchdown favorite but the line has dropped slightly since Sunday. On Sunday, KU also received votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-Clemson press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the local and regional media Tuesday afternoon as his No. 16 Demon Deacons get set to host No. 5 Clemson Saturday at noon. Here's.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2024 five-star PG Elliot Cadeau previews Texas Tech visit
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian embracing the hate ahead of Longhorns' Week 4 game vs. Texas Tech
The No. 22 ranked Texas Longhorns will travel to Texas Tech this weekend in a Week 4 in-state rivalry that kicks off 2:30 p.m. CT. Both teams enter with a 2-1 record after Texas lost to Alabama in Week 2 and Texas Tech was beaten by NC State over the weekend. During his Monday afternoon press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about how he understands that Texas is not well-liked on the road, especially against an in-state rival.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0