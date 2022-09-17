Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Running a fever Tuesday
Temperatures are going to be feeling July-like on Tuesday. For a one day stint… it will be hot and it will be muggy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the Muggy Meter in the Muggy/Sticky range you’ll be able to add a couple degrees on top of the temps for the heat index.
Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Austin Utilities issues Peak Alert through 8 p.m.
(ABC 6 News) – Austin Utilities has issued a Peak Alert that lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Customers are asked to reduce their electric usage during this time. For more information click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
KIMT
Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
KAAL-TV
RFD: Shed total loss in NE Rochester fire
(ABC 6 NEWS) – A shed is a total loss after an early Tuesday morning fire. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) says a call came in around 6:47 a.m. at 3453 Hermann Ct. NE. RFD says multiple crews were deployed and all remained outside of the structure’s exterior due to a compromised roof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Utility work closes part of road in Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Public Works announced utility work will close part of 2nd Ave. NW, or County Highway 5 in Byron starting Monday. The road closure will be near the railroad tracks. A local detour is setup where motorists can use 2nd St. NW, Byron Ave....
KAAL-TV
Hwy 42 bridge south of Eyota at I-90 reopens
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the Highway 42 bridge over I-90 south of Eyota has reopened. The bridge reopened as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The bridge had been closed since August 29 as crews did repairs on the bridge’s steel and...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire
State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job
This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Fiber network brings broadband service to Wykoff residents, businesses
(ABC 6 News) – Mediacom Communications announced on Tuesday that they completed installation of a new broadband fiber communication network in Wykoff. The company says they built nearly five miles of fiber optic lines with gigabit internet services now available to 235 homes and businesses in the Fillmore County town.
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
KGLO News
DCI called in to help after Northwood woman’s body found in Shell Rock River
NORTHWOOD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to help Worth County authorities after a Northwood woman’s body was recovered from the Shell Rock River on Friday. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
$100 Million Downtown Rochester Housing Project is Progressing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday evening to officially enter into an exclusive negotiating rights agreement concerning the Civic Center North surface parking lot. Sherman Associates Development was previously designated as the developer for the current City-owned parking lot on the west side...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Comments / 0