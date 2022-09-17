Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
John Marshall blanked at home by Northfield 27-0
(ABC 6 News) — An excitable crowd was on hand for John Marshall Football’s home against Northfield on Saturday. However, the Rockets’ struggling start to the new season persisted still. Northfield ran up the score for a 27-0 defeat of John Marshall.
und.com
Inside Marcus Freeman’s Winning Game Day
The routine never wavered. Marcus Freeman did not get here, arguably one of the world’s most recognizable institutions of higher learning and without question the program that puts its golden stamp on college football, as Notre Dame’s head coach with self-doubt or unmoored principles. Saturday morning, some nine...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
KAAL-TV
Running a fever Tuesday
Temperatures are going to be feeling July-like on Tuesday. For a one day stint… it will be hot and it will be muggy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the Muggy Meter in the Muggy/Sticky range you’ll be able to add a couple degrees on top of the temps for the heat index.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire
State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
KIMT
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer Monday night in SE Minnesota
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 51-year-old man died Monday night following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:28 p.m. at County Rd. 17 and 335th Ave. The man killed has been identified as Daran Atkinson, of Lake City. Lori Schueller, of...
KAAL-TV
RFD: Shed total loss in NE Rochester fire
(ABC 6 NEWS) – A shed is a total loss after an early Tuesday morning fire. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) says a call came in around 6:47 a.m. at 3453 Hermann Ct. NE. RFD says multiple crews were deployed and all remained outside of the structure’s exterior due to a compromised roof.
KIMT
Car crash knocks out power to part of Stewartville
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – 418 people remain without power after a car accident involving a power pole in southern Olmsted County. People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says it happened Saturday morning and there was initially a significant power outage on the north side of Stewartville. As of 10:42 am, 409 PEC members remained without power in High Forest Township and another nine are without power in Pleasant Grove Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Austin Utilities issues Peak Alert through 8 p.m.
(ABC 6 News) – Austin Utilities has issued a Peak Alert that lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Customers are asked to reduce their electric usage during this time. For more information click here.
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
abc57.com
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
KIMT
Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
KAAL-TV
Flocks of flamingos on front lawns in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Public Library was looking for ways to raise money to expand the library, and three years ago, they decided on flamingos. The fundraiser continues to grow, and so does the library. Peggy Keener is a board member of the Friends of the Library,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to phone, gift card scam
(ABC 6 News) – A 76-year-old Rochester woman sent $1,400 in gift card codes to a phone scammer, according to Rochester police. Police say the woman received a call from a stranger who told her she had won $9,000, but needed to pay a small fee to receive the money.
22 WSBT
Breaking News: Osceola Man Killed in Crash
An Osceola man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while walking. It happened Monday, just after 11 P.M. on Harrison Road, near Beach Road. Police have not yet released the man's name. The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with the...
Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job
This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
Comments / 0