Thomasville, AL

AL.com

South Alabama football notes: Veteran Jalen Wayne gets No. 5 jersey for Louisiana Tech game

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne will wear the honorary No. 5 jersey for Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech. It’s a first-time honor for Wayne, a sixth-year senior who is the longest-tenured member of the Jaguars team. The former Spanish Fort star has been around the program so long he remembers the 5 jersey in its first iteration, when it was a season-long award bestowed by former head coach Joey Jones.
RUSTON, LA
Mobile, AL
WPMI

Mobile teen arrested for handgun at Baldwin County High School football game

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, a Mobile man was arrested for a handgun when attempting to enter a high school football game. According to a release, on Friday, September 16, 2022, Baldwin County High School’s football team was playing a regularly scheduled area football game against Blount High School. During the third quarter, Keondra January of Mobile, AL, attempted to enter the game through the main gate of the stadium. Staff requested to see January’s ticket and January was unable to provide one. During the encounter, officers discovered a loaded 9MM handgun in the backpack January was carrying. The handgun was seized by officers and January was arrested.
BAY MINETTE, AL
AL.com

Hot tickets: Seats getting scarce for some fall concerts in south Alabama

Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Next phase of Church Street construction in Fairhope begins Monday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sept. 19 is the start of the next phase in a long project to replace aging gas, water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure along Church Street. The final phase of the Church Street Infrastructure Project begins. No through traffic will be allowed at the Church Street and Fels Avenue intersection during the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lanes reopen following crash involving 2 semi-trucks: ALEA

UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The left lane of I-65 has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.  The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
gulfshores.com

10 Sports Bars and Game Day Restaurants

With multiple matches going on simultaneously, deciding which one to watch can be tricky. Thankfully, you can catch them all at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Perdido Key, FL, thanks to their 40 TVs. You can grab tempting frozen drinks and fresh Gulf seafood at this open-air waterfront restaurant. There’s...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Progress and scars 2 years after Hurricane Sally

Two years ago, Hurricane Sally made a direct hit on our part of the Gulf Coast. A category 2 storm that drug on for hours. It was the first hurricane to make landfall in Gulf Shores since Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and coincidentally on the same day. Since the storm progress has been made but the scars are still here.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
PENSACOLA, FL
alabamanews.net

Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River

The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 60% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
MOBILE, AL
