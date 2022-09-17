BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, a Mobile man was arrested for a handgun when attempting to enter a high school football game. According to a release, on Friday, September 16, 2022, Baldwin County High School’s football team was playing a regularly scheduled area football game against Blount High School. During the third quarter, Keondra January of Mobile, AL, attempted to enter the game through the main gate of the stadium. Staff requested to see January’s ticket and January was unable to provide one. During the encounter, officers discovered a loaded 9MM handgun in the backpack January was carrying. The handgun was seized by officers and January was arrested.

