Brandon Wilcox out after 3 games as Escambia Academy’s head football coach
Brandon Wilcox has confirmed to AL.com that he is out at Escambia Academy as coach after just three games. Wilcox would not comment further on the situation. Escambia Academy also announced on its Facebook page that Wilcox was no longer a part of the program. “As this is an ongoing...
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack says Louisiana Tech week ‘massive’ for Jaguars
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack is not one who usually speaks in hyperbolic tones, but did nothing Monday to minimize the importance of his team’s next game. The Jaguars (2-1) host Louisiana Tech (1-2) at Hancock Whitney on Saturday night. South Alabama is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 32-31 heartbreaker at UCLA.
South Alabama football notes: Veteran Jalen Wayne gets No. 5 jersey for Louisiana Tech game
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne will wear the honorary No. 5 jersey for Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech. It’s a first-time honor for Wayne, a sixth-year senior who is the longest-tenured member of the Jaguars team. The former Spanish Fort star has been around the program so long he remembers the 5 jersey in its first iteration, when it was a season-long award bestowed by former head coach Joey Jones.
UCLA gets clowned for its postgame celebration following win over South Alabama
UCLA beat South Alabama Saturday. That’s not really surprising news; however, the way in which it won is. The Bruins won on a last-second field goal to beat the Jaguars. UCLA was favored by 15.5 points. South Alabama actually cost itself a chance to beat UCLA with an incredibly...
Atmore Advance
EA officials: Head football coach, athletic director no longer part of program
Escambia Academy officials announced Monday that head football coach and athletic director Brandon Wilcox is no longer a part of the school. The officials, noting that this is an ongoing process, said they can’t comment further at the time. Wilcox declined to comment. Wilcox was 0-3 as the head...
WPMI
Mobile teen arrested for handgun at Baldwin County High School football game
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, a Mobile man was arrested for a handgun when attempting to enter a high school football game. According to a release, on Friday, September 16, 2022, Baldwin County High School’s football team was playing a regularly scheduled area football game against Blount High School. During the third quarter, Keondra January of Mobile, AL, attempted to enter the game through the main gate of the stadium. Staff requested to see January’s ticket and January was unable to provide one. During the encounter, officers discovered a loaded 9MM handgun in the backpack January was carrying. The handgun was seized by officers and January was arrested.
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Former UCLA quarterback and current ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon following the poor Rose Bowl attendance as UCLA beat South Alabama, 32–31.
Hot tickets: Seats getting scarce for some fall concerts in south Alabama
Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.
Next phase of Church Street construction in Fairhope begins Monday
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sept. 19 is the start of the next phase in a long project to replace aging gas, water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure along Church Street. The final phase of the Church Street Infrastructure Project begins. No through traffic will be allowed at the Church Street and Fels Avenue intersection during the […]
Lanes reopen following crash involving 2 semi-trucks: ALEA
UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The left lane of I-65 has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the […]
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
10 Sports Bars and Game Day Restaurants
With multiple matches going on simultaneously, deciding which one to watch can be tricky. Thankfully, you can catch them all at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Perdido Key, FL, thanks to their 40 TVs. You can grab tempting frozen drinks and fresh Gulf seafood at this open-air waterfront restaurant. There’s...
1st responders pull person from vehicle, crash on I-65 near Sam’s Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help. A car crashed into a ditch between the service road […]
Less ‘trash in the splash’ after 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than two dozen public spaces in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are a bit cleaner. Hundreds of volunteers started their day with the Alabama Coastal Cleanup. It starts with a short line of people, getting needed supplies, then volunteers fan out across the Fairhope pier and the nearby beach along Mobile […]
Progress and scars 2 years after Hurricane Sally
Two years ago, Hurricane Sally made a direct hit on our part of the Gulf Coast. A category 2 storm that drug on for hours. It was the first hurricane to make landfall in Gulf Shores since Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and coincidentally on the same day. Since the storm progress has been made but the scars are still here.
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 60% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
Birmingham, AL
