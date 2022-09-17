ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
