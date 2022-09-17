Read full article on original website
Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season
Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Kyle Shanahan's handling of 49ers QB Trey Lance finally blew up in his face
The Niners' usage of Lance was far from normal, even among the NFL's new crop of running quarterbacks.
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Merch Being Sold Inside Oracle Park Receives Backlash
Dodgers merchandise was being sold....inside Oracle Park
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Dodgers News: Starters Set for Double Header vs Diamondbacks Today
The rookies lead the way for the Dodgers.
sfbayca.com
Sea of blue engulfs Oracle Park as Dodgers roll to win No. 100 over Giants
It’s been three months since the San Francisco Giants had any sort of success against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the struggle to match up well against them continues to be a glaring issue. At one point, the Giants (69-76) were leading the season series three games to two...
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
What we learned as Giants lose SF-era record 15th game to LA
SAN FRANCISCO -- Had the rain continued Sunday afternoon, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers both would have given up an off day eight days from now so they could play a makeup game. The Giants might have preferred that. They lost 4-3 in 10 innings at Oracle Park, falling...
NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
Buccaneers to sign Cole Beasley
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady,...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Does Just Enough To Sweep Arch Rival Giants
Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth
The New York Mets' postseason drought is over. The Mets clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB playoffs with their 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. The victory snapped a five-year streak without October baseball for New York. The Mets' last postseason appearance came in 2016 when they lost the wild card game to the San Francisco Giants.
