ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Morgan, UT
Sports
City
Morgan, UT
Local
Utah Football
Morgan, UT
Education
Local
Utah Education
KUTV

Barron's 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night to remain undefeated. Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

BYU fan speaks out after witnessing offensive chant at Oregon football game

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The derogatory chanting that sounded through the University of Oregon’s student section on Saturday as the school hosted Brigham Young University’s football team is now being met with apologies. Video surfaced from the game that shows Duck fans chanting and shouting “f*** the...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fnr
kvnutalk

Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
footballscoop.com

Blake Anderson tells the story of his son's suicide

Utah State has dedicated this Saturday's home game with UNLV to promote mental health awareness, with staff members sharing their respective brushes with mental illness. That includes head coach Blake Anderson, who for the first time shared the story of his son Cason's suicide. I could re-tell Anderson's story, but...
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy