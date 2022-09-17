Read full article on original website
Related
Juan Diego Catholic High School names football field after longtime coach
After 18 seasons at the helm, the recently-retired head football coach of Juan Diego Catholic High School got a homecoming welcome that few coaches ever get.
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
KUTV
University of Oregon interim president addresses offensive chants at game against BYU
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of Oregon’s interim president published a letter condemning intolerance after a group of fans were filmed shouting an offensive chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a game against Brigham Young University. The viral video...
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Barron's 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night to remain undefeated. Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed...
KUTV
BYU fan speaks out after witnessing offensive chant at Oregon football game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The derogatory chanting that sounded through the University of Oregon’s student section on Saturday as the school hosted Brigham Young University’s football team is now being met with apologies. Video surfaced from the game that shows Duck fans chanting and shouting “f*** the...
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
Oregon president blasts offensive chants aimed at BYU fans, church
The fallout over offensive chants led by University of Oregon fans towards followers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continued Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Oregon apologizes to BYU fans for offensive chant
The University of Oregon and its official student section have issued an apology for some fans using a profanity-laced chant during their home game against BYU on Saturday.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
KUTV
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
kvnutalk
Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
footballscoop.com
Blake Anderson tells the story of his son's suicide
Utah State has dedicated this Saturday's home game with UNLV to promote mental health awareness, with staff members sharing their respective brushes with mental illness. That includes head coach Blake Anderson, who for the first time shared the story of his son Cason's suicide. I could re-tell Anderson's story, but...
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
KUTV
3-year-old hospitalized after falling from second story window in West Jordan
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after officials said she fell from a second story window in Salt Lake County. They said the girl fell 18 feet from a window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Dr. in West Jordan on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
KUTV
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
kslnewsradio.com
Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
KUTV
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
Comments / 0