A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
Longhorns Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Arrested On Drug Possession
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
texasstandard.org
In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
Longhorns LB Demarvion Overshown NOT Arrested Contrary to Earlier Report
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was not arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday, but rather completing a citation issued in December.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI
A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock
Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
West Virginia, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns square off in Austin
wsvaonline.com
JMU’s game against Texas State is now sold out and will kick at 1:30
James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its October 1 football game against Texas State have been sold out. In addition, all student tickets have been claimed. The Family Weekend game represents the first home Sun Belt Conference game for the program and it was also announced on Monday that the game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
tejanonation.net
‘Tejano Nation’ Radio Show expands at KLMO San Antonio, adds Mega 94.3 FM in Eagle Pass
The G Networks syndicated Tejano Nation radio show has expanded to add another time slot at KLMO-FM San Antonio and added Mega 94.3 (KHER-FM) in Eagle Pass, Texas, to the growing list of radio affiliates for the Tejano music and lifestyle radio program. The show originates from the Tejano Music...
kut.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
KSAT 12
At one last reunion, veterans of La Raza Unida political movement pass along their torch
SAN ANTONIO — Just off the historic West Side, where many of this city’s Mexican American civil rights fights were waged, the old Texans walked past unknowing college students and filed into the Durango Building. They were once deemed radicals on the front lines of the fight for...
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Braunfels (Braunfels, TX)
According to the New Braunfels Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that five vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
