ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’

A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state

This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Marcos, TX
Sports
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI

A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock

Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
ROUND ROCK, TX
wsvaonline.com

JMU’s game against Texas State is now sold out and will kick at 1:30

James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its October 1 football game against Texas State have been sold out. In addition, all student tickets have been claimed. The Family Weekend game represents the first home Sun Belt Conference game for the program and it was also announced on Monday that the game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap

There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy