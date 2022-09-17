Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase in South LA Area
A man who led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen was taken into custody in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday. The chase began around 12:30 p.m., with the suspect at one point venturing onto the Harbor (110) Freeway. It ended at about 1 p.m., when the man stopped the vehicle near Hoover and 108th streets and tried to run off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Man in Panorama City Hospital
Police are looking Tuesday for the person who stabbed a nurse in the neck inside Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. Monday to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., between Sepulveda and Van Nuys boulevards, on reports of the stabbing, CBS2 reported.
One Stabbed in Panorama City Hospital; Suspect Sought
A worker was stabbed inside Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City Monday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., between Sepulveda and Van Nuys boulevards, on reports of the stabbing, CBS2 reported. The victim was found with a stab...
Police Seek Two Suspects in Fatal Shooting During Robbery in Encino
A police investigation continues Tuesday of a man who was fatally shot during a robbery at a residence in Encino, and two suspects were being sought. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Martha Street, near Lindley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Reported Missing From Mid-City Area Found
A 79-year old man who was reported missing in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Richard Montano had last been seen at about 2 p.m. Monday at La Brea Avenue and Pico Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On...
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in La Habra
A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for an 83-year-old woman who was last seen in La Habra. Blanca Velez was last seen at 12:30 p.m. at West La Habra Boulevard and Euclid Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the La Habra Police Department.
Man’s Body Found in Carson; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Tuesday in Carson, and an investigation was underway. Detectives went to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity or cause of death....
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person....
Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens
A 28-year-old man who was found shot to death in Bell Gardens was identified Monday. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. Sunday to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street in response to reports of gunshots in the area found Jimmy Ayala of Los Angeles suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Charged with Fatal Stabbing in Buena Park
A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing another man in Buena Park. Daniel Anthony Reynoso was charged with murder, along with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Reynoso, who was arrested Thursday, was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona
A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
T-Mobile Store Robbed in Orange; Suspects Sought
Three males stole several thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in Orange Monday evening. The robbery was reported just after 6:15 p.m. at the store at 3320 E. Chapman Ave., near Prospect Street, said Sgt. Phil McMillan of the Orange Police Department. The suspects fled the...
Man Fatally Shot During Robbery in Encino; Two Suspects Sought
A man was fatally shot Monday during a robbery at a residence in Encino, and two suspects were being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Martha Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, in his 20s, died...
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
Man Charged in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man has been charged with three counts of arson for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz was set to be arraigned Tuesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on two counts of arson...
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash
The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
