A man who led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen was taken into custody in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday. The chase began around 12:30 p.m., with the suspect at one point venturing onto the Harbor (110) Freeway. It ended at about 1 p.m., when the man stopped the vehicle near Hoover and 108th streets and tried to run off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO