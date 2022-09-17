Read full article on original website
Inglewood man convicted of killing woman and her dog then setting fire to her apartment
An Inglewood man has been convicted of stabbing and killing his ex and setting her Pomona apartment on fire in 2019. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, of Inglewood was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of cruelty to an animal and one count […]
One Stabbed in Panorama City Hospital; Suspect Sought
A worker was stabbed inside Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City Monday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., between Sepulveda and Van Nuys boulevards, on reports of the stabbing, CBS2 reported. The victim was found with a stab...
Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier
A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
Man Charged with Fatal Stabbing in Buena Park
A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing another man in Buena Park. Daniel Anthony Reynoso was charged with murder, along with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Reynoso, who was arrested Thursday, was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records.
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shoots at Police During Pursuit
West Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers were in pursuit Monday night of a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect drove off the 110 Freeway northbound and fired shots at officers. The pursuit started at approximately 10:07 p.m. Sept. 19, and terminated when the...
Police Seek Two Suspects in Fatal Shooting During Robbery in Encino
A police investigation continues Tuesday of a man who was fatally shot during a robbery at a residence in Encino, and two suspects were being sought. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Martha Street, near Lindley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man Charged in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man has been charged with three counts of arson for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz was set to be arraigned Tuesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on two counts of arson...
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of killing a pedestrian at a bus stop in an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision in Santa Ana. Juan Venicio Gallardo of Anaheim was arrested Sunday and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records. Police were called just before...
Judge Removes LAPD Officer From Suit Over Elderly Man’s Shooting Death
A lawsuit filed against the city by the children of a 70-year-old man allegedly shot to death by a Los Angeles police officer in 2017 was trimmed Tuesday by a judge who removed one of two officers as defendants in the case. Ruling on the city’s motion to dismiss the...
Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase in South LA Area
A man who led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen was taken into custody in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday. The chase began around 12:30 p.m., with the suspect at one point venturing onto the Harbor (110) Freeway. It ended at about 1 p.m., when the man stopped the vehicle near Hoover and 108th streets and tried to run off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man shot and killed during robbery in Encino, LAPD says; 2 suspects sought
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery in a quiet Encino neighborhood Monday morning.
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens
A 28-year-old man who was found shot to death in Bell Gardens was identified Monday. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. Sunday to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street in response to reports of gunshots in the area found Jimmy Ayala of Los Angeles suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
