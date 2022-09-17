A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO