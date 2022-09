Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Friday, September 16

Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).

AKRON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO