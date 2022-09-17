Friday night roundup: Buitron leads Sonora over Alpine

Sonora quarterback Jaime Buitron threw three touchdown passes to lead the Broncos to a 27-6 win over Alpine on Friday.

Buitron threw for 141 yards with a pair of TD passes to Jonah Galvan and another to Juan Castillo.

Alpine scored 3:01 into the game on a 1-yard TD run by Aiden Garcia, but the Broncos pitched a shutout from there.

Sonora's defense has allowed seven points or less in each of its three wins.

Buitron's 52-yard TD pass to Galvan with 2:40 in the second quarter put the Broncos on top 7-6, and a 5-yard TD strike to Castillo with 25 seconds left extended the lead to 14-6 at halftime.

Buitron found Galvan again at the 3:00 mark of the third quarter for an 11-yard TD and a 21-6 lead.

Hunter O'Banon added a 4-yard TD run with 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Sonora had 313 rushing yards, led by Edgar DeLuna, who turned four carries into 106 yards. Buitron had 11 carries for 88 yards, and O'Banon had 23 carries for 80 yards.

Buitron and O'Banon also each had an interception on defense.

Alpine was led by Yian Hernandez, who had 12 carries for 87 yards.

Sonora (3-1) will host Harper next week, while Alpine (0-4) will host Odessa Compass Academy in its District 1-3A Division II opener.

Robert Lee 46, Blackwell 38

Robert Lee scored three times in the fourth quarter to rally past Blackwell in a 1A nondistrict game at Hornet Stadium.

It was the third straight win by 12 points or less for Robert Lee, which is off to its best start since 2018, when the Steers also started 4-0 before finishing 7-4 and earning their last trip to the playoffs.

Anthony Landeros threw a TD pass while Brayden Sherwood scored on two TD runs and ran for the PATs as the Steers rallied from a 38-26 deficit to Blackwell late in the third quarter.

Robert Lee trailed the entire game until the 9:03 mark of the fourth quarter to win for the fourth consecutive time in 2022.

Sherwood rushed for 209 yards and four TDs, including back-to-back scoring runs in the fourth that put the Steers over the hump. He also threw a 54-yard TD pass to Ryan Mendoza in the first quarter.

Trailing by 10 points in the first quarter, Robert Lee cut the deficit to 22-20 by the 3:39 mark of the third quarter. But the rest of the third quarter was a wild affair, as the Hornets returned the kickoff for a TD to extend their lead back to 10 (30-20).

Denver O’Dell’s 5-yard TD run cut Blackwell’s lead to 30-26 with 1:48 to play in the third but again, Blackwell returned the kickoff for a TD to push its lead out to 38-26 with 1:34 to play.

Landeros hit Fernando Sosa on a 13-yard pass to start the Steers’ comeback to open the fourth quarter and Robert Lee did not allow another score the rest of the way.

Sherwood had nine tackles for the Robert Lee defense while Jose Heredia had eight and Mendoza added six. Landeros had an interception.

Blackwell fell to 1-3 but the Division II team has played the last three games against D-I opponents. Dylan Taylor rushed for two TDs and scored on a kick return to lead the Hornets.

Robert Lee travels to Wilson on Friday while Blackwell hosts Brookesmith.

Ozona 35, Grape Creek 2

Ozona got its first win of 2022, running away from Grape Creek in a 2A-3A nondistrict game at home.

The Lions had four rushing TDs from four different players and added a 20-yard TD pass from Hudson Fowler to Max Everett.

Robert Barrera, Dusty Smith, Logan Thompson and Rigo Treto each scored a rushing TD for the Lions, who have faced back-to-back state powers (Wink, Mason) the last two weeks after opening the season with a loss to San Angelo TLCA.

Ozona (1-3) travels to Miles on Friday while Grape Creek (0-4) travels to Junction.

Forsan 33, McCamey 2

The Buffaloes stayed perfect on the season with a dominant win on the road at McCamey in a 2A nondistrict game.

Since rallying to win on the opening night of the season, the 2A D-I Buffs have won their last three convincingly, but Friday’s win was perhaps the most impressive, as the Badgers were undefeated and a top team in 2A D-II.

Kevin Kligora rushed 16 times for 209 yards and two TDs to lead Forsan. Huston Stockton and Brycen Cervantes each added a rushing TD for the Buffs.

Brooks Wright returned a fumble recovery 42 yards for a score to lead the Forsan defensive effort.

Forsan travels to Kermit on Friday for its final nondistrict game before opening district play with a home game against Reagan County on Oct. 7.

May 63, Garden City 34

No. 3 May came out on top of a marquee battle at home against No. 4 Garden City in a 1A D-I game.

The Tigers, who have played in the last two state title games, got on top of the Bearkats 37-14 in the first quarter and led 43-14 at halftime before matching Garden City’s scoring in the second half.

It was Garden City’s first loss of the season.

The Bearkats got on the scoreboard first but the Tigers scored three times before they were able to score a second time. After Garden City’s second TD, May scored three more times before halftime.

The two teams had almost identical total offense numbers but the Kats were victims of two interceptions and a lost fumble.

John Lopez caught two TD passes and ran for a TD to lead the Kats. Logan Seidenberger threw two TD passes for Garden City while Preston Dehlinger rushed for two TDs.

Garden City will have to bounce back quickly as the Kats travel to No. 1 Westbrook, the defending state champ, next Friday.

Irion County 69, Highland 24

Trevin Coffell passed for seven TDs to lead No. 9 Irion County past Highland on the road in a 1A nondistrict game.

Coffell completed 10-of-12 passes for 148 yards. Parker Posey and Fred Mayberry each caught two TD passes for the visiting Hornets while Bo Morrow, Jordan Harrison and Schraeder Seahorn each caught a TD pass.

Harrison rushed six times for 120 yards and two TDs. Colton Lawdermilk and Posey each scored a rushing TD.

Irion County jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and outscored the home Hornets 13-0 in the third quarter to get the mercy-rule win.

Coffell and Posey led the Hornets on defense with 11 tackles apiece. Coffell also had an interception. Other tackle leaders for Irion County were Keegan Wadsworth (10), Harrison (9) and Cameron Feller (6).

Irion County (4-0) hosts Rotan on Friday.

Miles 56, Winters 12

The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 with a dominant road win over the Blizzards in a 2A nondistrict game.

Miles, the Division III state champ in 7-on-7 football, piled up 548 total yards – 290 passing and 258 rushing – in beating Winters.

Junior quarterback Hayven Book completed 17-of-26 passes for 290 yards and five TDs.

Cooper Ellison caught five passes for 115 yards and two TDs while Carson Ellison caught six for 62 yards and two scores. Jaylen Torres also caught a TD pass. Torres, Tanner Wood and Devin Medina combined for 141 total receiving yards.

Medina also rushed four times for 138 yards and a TD while Book carried four times for 88 yards and a TD.

Chris Martinez led Winters with two TD passes, one to Elijah Kelley and another to Aidan Leamon.

Miles hosts Ozona on Friday while Winters (1-3) travels to Stamford.

San Saba 26, Eldorado 0

San Saba improved to 4-0 and got its first shutout of the season in a road win over Eldorado in a 2A nondistrict game.

Lance Taylor and Tyler Johnson connected on three TDs through the air and Ethan Gonzales added a rushing TD for the Armadillos.

Taylor passed for 191 yards while Jonson caught six throws for 121 yards. Gonzales rushed for 86 yards.

Winston Lackey led the defensive attack for the Dillos, logging 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB hurry. Zuri Herrera had nine tackles, a hurry and recovered a fumble. Dylan Ware had eight tackles, including three sacks. Levi Glover had seven tackles and two pass breakups.

San Saba goes for win No. 5 on Friday with a road game against Hamilton. It is also the district opener.

Eldorado (1-3) has not won since the opening weekend and travels to Midland TLCA to open district play on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Other Week 4 scores

San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock High 21

Brady 62, Dublin 42

Wall 29, Peaster 9

Llano 31, Coleman 6

Ingram Moore 32, San Angelo TLCA 22

Clyde 41, Ballinger 19

Mason 50, Christoval 12

Menard 50, Bronte 0

Roscoe 58, Sterling City 18

Paint Rock 66, Trent 16

Water Valley 34, Odessa Compass Academy 0

Rochelle 65, Lometa 36

Zephyr 68, Lohn 6

Baird 40, Veribest 25

Cross Plains 35, Junction 20

Reagan County 47, Iraan 6

Eden 66, Gustine 44

Cherokee 84, Bluff Dale 44

Rankin 50, Knox City 43

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Friday night roundup: Buitron leads Sonora over Alpine