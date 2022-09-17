ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Pinckney defense struggles again in football loss at Chelsea

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago

CHELSEA — Pinckney’s offense is playing well enough to deserve a better fate so far in the 2022 football season.

But the Pirates are 1-3 with a three-game losing streak because they’ve allowed 38.7 points per game the last three weeks.

A 46-26 loss Friday night at Chelsea was a microcosm of Pinckney’s season.

The Pirates scored four touchdowns for the third time in four games, boosting their season scoring average to 24 points. Quarterback Brady Raymond had another big game, going 15-for-22 for 168 yards and two touchdowns while running 19 times for 116 yards and a score.

“Brady’s going to give us everything he has,” Pinckney coach Jason Carpenter said. “It’s to be expected, and he expects that, too. We’re gonna try our best to get some stops defensively to put our offense in some better situations. Right now, we’re losing at two phases of the game; we’re losing at special teams and the defensive side of the ball. We’ve got to fix those things.”

Chelsea was forced to punt only once and had one turnover.

Chelsea quarterback Lucas Dawson shredded the Pinckney defense, going 10-for-15 for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Tyson Hill did the damage on the ground, running 14 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

“On the defensive side of the ball, we had three or four miscues,” Carpenter said. “A team like Chelsea is going to put up six on you. We wanted to stop the run. We put our guys on islands and thought we would be able to match up with them. Some of our guys didn’t execute.”

After falling behind 15-0, Pinckney stayed close enough to have a chance. A 12-yard touchdown pass from Raymond to Johnny Combs made it 15-6 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter and an 8-yard run by Garrett Sharp made it 22-12 with 5:56 left in the second quarter.

Two more Chelsea touchdowns made it 36-12 before Raymond scored on a 6-yard run with 5:52 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 36-18.

After a Bulldogs field goal, Raymond’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Combs with 7:23 left made it a two-possession game at 39-26. A 7-yard run by Hill with 6:35 left sealed Chelsea’s victory.

Sophomore Hayden Beaver, who had one catch for seven yards coming into the game, had four catches for a team-high 80 yards. Raymond spread the ball to seven different receivers.

“He’s been in the mix with the wide receivers,” Carpenter said. “We had a starter out at wide receiver this week, so he got his opportunity. He pounced on his opportunity.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

