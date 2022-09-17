ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Reeltown sets school record against Barbour County

Thirteen seconds was all it took for Reeltown to get on the board. The rest, quite literally, was history. Reeltown scored a school record of 76 points against visiting Barbour County, rewriting the record books on most points scored in a game and largest margin of victory. The Rebels won the game 76-0.
NOTASULGA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'

As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
AUBURN, AL
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moundville, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
Education
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Hale County, AL
Education
Montgomery, AL
Football
County
Hale County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Aca#Patriots#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Hale County Wildcats
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WSFA

Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy