etxview.com
Reeltown sets school record against Barbour County
Thirteen seconds was all it took for Reeltown to get on the board. The rest, quite literally, was history. Reeltown scored a school record of 76 points against visiting Barbour County, rewriting the record books on most points scored in a game and largest margin of victory. The Rebels won the game 76-0.
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
Opelika-Auburn News
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'
As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
ULM’s Terry Bowden: ‘Alabama just built us a weight room today’
Non-conference blowouts are part of the economics of college football. Every year, blue-collar programs pay smaller schools to come to town with the expectation not of a close game, but of exposure and a lofty payday. Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden knew as much heading into Alabama. The ensuing 63-7...
Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening
Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum highlights an intriguing name as Auburn's next coach: 'He is a very compelling individual'
Paul Finebaum has all but moved on from the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn, and now the ESPN commentator has raised an interesting name as the next Auburn coach. Hugh Freeze could leave Liberty and return to the SEC at Auburn. “A couple of years ago I was in Oxford...
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach
Could Deion Sanders really end up in Auburn?
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
Alabama man wanted in deadly S College Street shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is involved in an early morning shooting that left a man dead. Police have named, Keyon Black, age 23, as the person responsible for killing a 32-year-old Auburn man in the 1200 block of S College Street on Sept. 19, […]
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
