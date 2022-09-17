Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: Starkville Academy struggles with slow start against Heritage Academy
When Starkville Academy lost earlier in the season to Jackson Academy at home, a 17-14 overtime loss, the Volunteers were playing from behind from the start. The Vols trailed 14-0 in that game before coming back in the second half to force overtime. On Friday against Heritage Academy, the same happened, but instead of a 14-0 hole, it was a 28-0 hole.
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State allows score before the half to set the stage for LSU comeback
Mississippi State was in its best position all night to win Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener at LSU. Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas had just “Mossed” LSU’s Colby Richardson, leaping over the Tigers cornerback for a stellar 13-yard touchdown catch from Will Rogers. The score put MSU up 13-0 with 2:14 to play in the first half.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy softball clinches playoff berth on senior night
STARKVILLE — Experience was rewarded on Monday night at Starkville Academy. On a night when the Volunteers honored their seniors, they also clinched a playoff berth with an 8-0 win over Washington School. It’s been a season of highs and lows, including a four-game losing streak, but the team shook off the rust and won its last two games of the season.
Commercial Dispatch
Experienced Bulldogs make mistakes in statement game against LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Mike Leach, like most college football coaches, likes to play ’em one game at a time. He doesn’t believe in “statement games” so to speak, but every Saturday makes a statement about a team, and some are more profound than others.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach: Mississippi State ‘explosive but inconsistent’ in loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Mike Leach knows having an explosive football team can be a blast. “Explosive’s fun,” Leach said after Saturday’s 31-16 loss at LSU. “Explosive, you can get on a run and hit a bunch of dingers on somebody.”. The baseball metaphor is...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs blitzed on the Bayou: LSU runs past Mississippi State to deal Dawgs first loss
BATON ROUGE, La. — Even before a trusted veteran made the night’s biggest mistake, things were starting to go wrong for Mississippi State. LSU had cut a 13-0 MSU lead to just six points at 16-10. The Bulldogs were missing opportunities left and right to build on their advantage. The crowd at Tiger Stadium was getting into the game.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
Commercial Dispatch
Margaret Classen
BROOKSVILLE — Margaret Giesbrecht Classen, 87, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Oakwood Manor. Funeral services were held Sunday, at South Haven Mennonite Church near Mason. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Classen was born Aug. 23, 1934, in...
Commercial Dispatch
1966 Oswalt Rd
Friday, September 16th: 9a.m. - 5p.m. Saturday, September 17th: 9a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, September 18th: 12p.m. - 4p.m. PARKING ON THE PROPERTY, AS AVAILABLE--GATE WON'T OPEN UNTIL 8:15 A.M. ...
WLBT
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-18-22
A rose to the Mississippi State community, which according to a national survey of 45,000 students at 200 U.S. universities and colleges, ranks fourth in the nation for free speech. In the survey, students rate their experiences on college campuses regarding free speech. The rankings were based on openness to...
Commercial Dispatch
New Starkville building code aims to address dilapidated structures
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday will host a second public hearing on revisions to the city’s unified building codes, one of which would require property owners to repair boarded up buildings within 180 days. While City Planner Daniel Havelin said most of the changes to the codes —...
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
WTOK-TV
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a...
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
breezynews.com
And the winner is… Kicks Picks Week 5 Winner Announced
It’s time to announce the winner of Kicks Picks Week 5!. Our winner is Ron Winters of Kosciusko. Congratulations Mr. Winters! You are the winner of a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage. You too could be a winner. Just be sure...
wcbi.com
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
