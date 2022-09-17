ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Friday Night Football – Week 5

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jn2t_0hz7Blip00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football is in midseason form and week five has been full of action. Here is a breakdown at some of the highlights.

Volcano Vista suffered their first loss of the season last week to La Cueva, and the Hawks traveled to Wilson stadium to take on Sandia. The Matadors were fully rested after their bye week, however they might need a week to recover from Volcano Vista, as the Hawks cruised to a 33-7 win.

In Las Cruces, a rivalry game took place between the Bulldawgs and Mayfield. Las Cruces came into the game looking for their first win of the season and they were able to make it happen 35-7.

La Cueva made the trip down to Los Lunas for the Bears fifth straight week against a 2021 playoff team. The Tigers entered the week following two straight losses and the Bears made it three in a row in a 49-17 win.

In this weeks game of the week, District 1 rivals West Mesa and Atrisco Heritage battled it out at Nusenda Community Stadium. The Jaguars entered the week on a three win streak while the Mustangs came into the game following an overtime win over Albuquerque High. While the Jags got off to a commanding lead, the Mustangs came back to make things interesting. In the end, Atrisco Heritage won in a shootout, 59-54.

“I liked our aggressiveness, I liked our play calling on offense and our defense had quite a few stops,” coach Knezevich said. “We need to clean up letting our quarterback out of the pocket and let him have our ends.”

The Cibola Cougars had a bye this week, and they made an appearance on the show. Coach Howe and quarterback Aden Chavez joined Van and Jared in studio to talk about their 4-0 start and an outlook on the rest of the season

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez. The Cougars signal caller led his team to a shootout victory over Farmington last week, throwing for 504 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding a touchdown and 33 yards on the ground.

Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class Performance comes from the Capital defense. The Jaguars limited Academy to only 107 of total offense, and forced the Chargers into -2 rushing yards. In addition, the Capital defense racked up six sacks on the night.

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to Abraham Romero of Organ Mountain. The Knights captain remains in a medically induced coma following an injury sustained on the field. During this week’s game, Organ Mountain named Romero this year’s homecoming king as he continues to receive support on his road to recovery.

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week comes from Thursday night’s West Las Vegas and Rio Grande game. In the second quarter with the game tied at 0-0, Dons senior Jaydin Vigil took a pitch and ran it 24 yards into the end zone. West Las Vegas went on to win 34-8.

KRQE News 13

Heavier rain south tonight, dry and mild north

Some heavier rain continues pushing across southern NM tonight. Alamogordo and Ruidoso have picked up between 0.50-1″ of rain which produced localized flash flooding over the McBride burn scar. Some roadways have reported some minor flooding. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Other parts of Otero County picked up 2-4″ of rain closer to Mexico. So needless to say, monsoon moisture is back in the state.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Author Thomas Fellows talks on his education reform report

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Author Thomas Fellows has been working on a report that relates to education reform. He’s hoping everyone will see it and learn from it, including lawmakers, parents and future students. One thing Fellows found was the correlation between ACT/SAT scores and worker readiness. He said while coaching the Morehouse sales team in […]
EDUCATION
