ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

'What a special environment this was': Wisconsin volleyball sets NCAA attendance record in loss to Florida

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

MADISON – It was a record-setting night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, but there was no storybook ending.

he Badgers set a NCAA regular-season attendance record with 16,833 fans to beat the record of 15,797 Nebraska and Creighton set in Omaha earlier this month. Florida, however, left the building with a 3-2 victory in that was fueled by a strong start and a fifth-set comeback.

The Gators, who are ranked 16th in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 9-2 with the 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 13, 15-13 victory. Fourth-rank UW dipped to 5-2 and saw its four-match winning streak snapped.

“What a special environment this was,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said “At some point down the road this will be a night that our players will never forget. To be able to play and people stand the entire time, lifting us up when we need it, that is what we’ve come to expect from Badger fans. It was just a really special environment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3TKA_0hz7B3AE00

The pro-Badger crowd didn't get the win, but it did get its money’s worth. In addition to going the distance, the match lasted 2 hours 41 minutes and UW rallied from the brink of getting swept to owning an 8-5 lead in the final set.

They also made their presence felt.

“A lot of us on the bench were saying we could literally feel the belief from the student section, especially, and the fans and the crowd,” UW senior middle hitter Danielle Hart said. “We really appreciated that. It was really special.”

Hart finished with 10 kills, a .263 hitting percentage and eight blocks. Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin also posted 10 kills. Julia Orzol, a sophomore outside hitter, added eight kills and junior middle hitter Devyn Robinson posted seven kills and six blocks.\. Junior middle blocker Caroline Crawford posted a career-high 10 blocks with five kills.

Thrilling volleyball didn’t mean a clean match by the Badgers, though. Their 33 errors were nine more than they committed in a five-set loss to Baylor on Aug. 27. The team’s eight service errors over the five sets were below its average, but two bad serves in the final set opened the door for a Florida comeback.

The Gators were far from mistake-free, too. They finished with 38 errors and like UW hit .115 for the match.

That said UW was fortunate to get back onto the match. After taking a 15-14 lead in the first set, Florida didn’t trail until the early stages of the third set. The second was the Badgers’ worst of the night, hitting .030.

But in the third set UW finally got a spark. It trailed, 19-13, before mounting its comeback. Junior outside hitter Jade Demps served four straight points to help the team turn a 22-20 deficit into a 24-22 lead. Still, the Badgers had to fight off two match points before back-to-back strong serves by senior Izzy Ashburn allowed team to close out the set.

Wisconsin led by as many as 10 points during the fourth set and never trailed. The team also started the fifth set well and led, 8-5, when the team’s changed sides of the court. The rest of the match the Badgers were credited with five hitting errors and two service errors.

Instead of taking home a win on record-setting night, the Badgers had their 10-match home winning streak snapped and took some lessons Sheffield hopes will help the team in the long run.

The team plays its final non-conference match of the season Sunday against Rhode Island at the Field House.

“I think the moment was a little bit big for most of us starting out and we were on the mat a few times,” he said. “But we stayed in there and gave ourselves a chance and really started playing some really good volleyball there and ourselves a lead in the fifth set, but you can’t have six hitting errors and two service errors, eight errors, in the fifth set and expect to win, but somehow we were within two points of doing that.”

“That is one of the things that playing matches in this kind of environment against these kinds of teams, there’s a lot of things to learn from and that part gets me excited.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'What a special environment this was': Wisconsin volleyball sets NCAA attendance record in loss to Florida

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School

Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record. SSM Health’s ED2Recovery program faces rising overdoses due to Fentanyl. A program at SSM Health St. Mary’s is continuing to battle addiction and overdoses in the face of rising numbers due to the prevalence of Fentanyl in Wisconsin. Packers defeat...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Madison, FL
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
dailybadgerbulletin.com

7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Franklin
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Hamilton: Running for Sheriff in Banana Republic of Dane County

MADISON — It’s what you would expect from the cancel culture. If you run against dirty cops, political favoritism, and selective “Woke” policing, you will pay the price. I knew when I decided to run for office against a very liberal sheriff appointed by Gov. Tony...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Judge mulls path forward in Tony Robinson petition

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne may have to review evidence in the 2015 slaying of Tony Robinson by Madison Police officer Matt Kenny and decide again if his office would pursue prosecution of Kenny. Judge Juan Colas is currently deliberating about how to move forward with a petition asking...
MADISON, WI
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Badgers#Nebraska#Gators#Uw
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
fortatkinsononline.com

History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration

A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands lost power Monday night due to alleged intoxicated driver

MADISON, Wis. — Over 2,000 Alliant energy customers lost power Monday night after a car hit an electrical box. Madison police said the accident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on McKenna Blvd. near Elver Park. The 26-year-old driver hit an electrical box which started a fire. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 2,795 customers on the west side were without power...
MADISON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy