Copley Township, OH

Michael Bonanno, Roosevelt top Copley in high-scoring thriller

By Eric Clutter
Record-Courier
3 days ago
 3 days ago
KENT — When you pay to watch Copley on Friday nights, you are going to be entertained.

The Indians entered their Suburban League American Division road contest against Kent Roosevelt sporting a pedestrian 1-3 mark, but were averaging 45 points on offense while yielding a whopping 50 points on the defensive side.

So even though the 1-3 Rough Riders were only putting up 18 points on average themselves offensively, Friday night's 27th annual Benny Cowgill Classic had the makings for an offensive slugfest.

And the two teams did not disappoint at all, as the Rough Riders outlasted the Indians 59-50 in a three-hour-plus, back-and-forth tilt that featured a pair of outstanding quarterback displays as well as an unlikely fourth-quarter hero.

"It's a team win, we needed everybody," said Roosevelt coach Alan Vanderink. "We needed it, we needed it as a program. I am proud of them. We just fought. Just a good job, proud of everybody, proud that it happened."

The 59 points were the most by a Roosevelt team since a 55-12 win over Coventry in 2013. A year earlier, the Rough Riders posted 62 in a 62-6 victory over Springfield. That remains the most points scored by Roosevelt post-2000. The 109 combined points are the most points scored in a Rough Riders game since Streetsboro held off Roosevelt 54-47 in a 2014 contest.

In his team's losing effort, Copley junior quarterback DaOne Owens put on a brilliant showing, rushing for 290 yards and four TDs while passing for 351 yards.

His counterpart on the home sideline, wearing an identical No. 1 on his jersey, was Roosevelt senior signal-caller Donovan Daetwyler.

Before leaving the game with a lower-leg injury at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter, Daetwyler amassed 239 yards on the ground and also reached the end zone four times. Daetwyler scored three straight TDs during a span in the first half that accounted for the Rough Riders' 20-0 surge that put the hosts ahead 26-15.

"It makes it a lot easier running behind the guys that I am running behind," said Daetwyler. "Bonanno is lead-blocking, and the big linemen, it makes it a lot easier when there are those big holes. All I have to do is run through them."

However, Owens rallied his team for a pair of touchdowns in the final three minutes of the second quarter to send the Indians to the half ahead 29-26, and receiving the second-half kickoff.

In a game that had about five or six momentum shifts, this was probably the biggest one for Roosevelt.

After seeing what would be the first of two 11-point leads evaporate, the Rough Riders were suddenly down by three and Owens and the Copley offense would touch the ball first, poised to create some distance themselves.

But that never happened, thanks to Roosevelt defensive back Jon Jon Smith, who on the fourth play of the third quarter, intercepted a ball that was bobbled by an Indians' receiver and took it all the way back for a 55-yard score to give the Rough Riders a 33-29 lead.

Shortly after, Bonanno got involved and played the game of his career.

From the 10:11 mark of third stanza, Bonanno rushed 19 times for 159 yards and three scores. The senior finished his night with 25 totes for 165 yards -- every one of which was necessary for the Rough Riders to end a three-game skid.

"Honestly, no," said Bonanno on whether he envisioned such a heavy workload. "I feel like the game plan kind of changed after Donovan went out. The (offensive) line stepped up a lot and they are a big reason everything changed. From the first half to the second half, the whole line changed, it was a completely different game in the second half."

His 21-yard scamper increased the Roosevelt (2-3, 1-1 Suburban) lead to 40-29, but that didn't last long.

A little more than a minute later, Owens reeled off a 51-yard TD dash to pull his team within 40-36.

Daetwyler then sustained his injury on the Rough Riders' next series and junior Matt McCann came in relief.

On McCann's very first pass attempt, Owens picked him off at the Copley 40 and returned it six yards to the 46.

Owens' own 41-yard burst then paved the way for a 19-yard TD strike to Trent Wininger that pushed the Indians back ahead at 43-40 with still 3:34 to play in the third quarter.

"The emotion is crazy," Bonanno said of Friday's roller-coaster ride. "You have to bring everyone up, can't let them get down. I'm yelling the whole game, telling them we can't quit. None of us did, you can tell by watching us during the game. No one quit. We came back and scored."

Indeed, McCann regrouped and responded by directing a 58-yard scoring drive that relied heavily on the legs of Bonanno. Following a clutch 17-yard third-down throw to Lincoln Wade, McCann handed off to Bonanno, who raced into the end zone to give the Rough Riders the lead for good at 46-43, just 64 seconds into the final quarter.

After the Roosevelt defense, which forced three critical turnovers, coerced a quick punt, the Rough Riders took over near midfield with 10:06 remaining, hoping to create a two-score game while melting clock.

With the running of Bonanno, they accomplished both goals. Bonanno ran nine straight times before McCann finished off a seven-minute march with a short TD run to make it 52-43 with 2:53 remaining.

Too early to celebrate, however.

The next time Owens touched the ball, he shook off a defender roaring in for a sack, darted up field and then turned on the jets, fending off pursuers and crossing the goal line to make it 52-50 with still 2:33 left and Copley (1-4, 0-2 Suburban) with all three of its timeouts.

Copley attempted an onside kick and nearly fell on it. But a Roosevelt up-back gained possession.

"We work on those hands teams all the time," said Vanderink, who initially thought the Indians may have recovered it. "You win ballgames that way and we needed it."

Moments later, Bonanno converted a key third down and then capped his memorable night with a 24-yard run into the end zone in the final seconds to seal the big win.

"Bonanno's had it in him and it has been waiting to come out," said Daetwyler. "And tonight it finally showed how good he is. And I knew Matty could step up and finish the game."

