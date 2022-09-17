Nashville area high school football roundup, Week 5: Brentwood Academy wins 4th straight

The Tennessee high school football season is through Week 5. Here is what happened this week.

Beech 38, Clarksville 7: JP Courtney ran for 163 yards and two TDs to lead the Buccaneers to the rout. Teammate Justyce Law was 9-of-15 passing for 124 yards with a TD and an interception.

Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 7: George MacIntyre was 9-of-12 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the rout for the Eagles' fourth straight win. Teammate Ian Scott caught three passes for 101 yards and had a touchdown.

Blackman 35, Stewarts Creek 28: Jack Risner was 18-of-26 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns for Blackman. Jacob Page added 182 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches for the Blaze. Javarian Otey had 21 carries for 78 yards and a TD to lead Stewarts Creek. And Gage Hoover had 16 carries for 69 yards and two TDs in the loss.

Centennial 31, Summit 14: Brendan Jones threw for 195 yards and two TDs to lead the Cougars to a big Region 7-6A win. Teammate Kani Johnson had eight catches for 154 yards and two TDs. Taner Lee added 135 yards on 24 carries and scored two TDs. Summit's Austin Harvey was 15-of-24 passing for 162 yards. He also ran for 52 yards and two TDs. Teammate Josh Jenkins had five catches for 82 yards.

Davidson Academy 38, BGA 7: Knox Roberts was 7-of-11 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns to lead Davidson Academy. Caden Stroud added 120 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and Wes Harper had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ford had 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown for BGA.

DCA 42, Columbia Academy 7: Ashton Jones had 18 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns and Mitchell Carey was 12-of-20 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown for DCA. Montae Baldwin had 22 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown and Elisha Nieves was 13-of-25 passing for 106 yards for Columbia Academy.

TSSAA FOOTBALL SCORES WEEK 5: Tennessee high school football scores for Week 5 of TSSAA 2022 season

BATTLE OF THE WOODS: Carter Pace scores all 4 TDs in Ravenwood football's win over Brentwood

VOLS COMMIT: Tennessee football commit Ayden Bussell to continue celebration with Vols visit after crazy win

Eagleville 46, Middle TN Heat 20: Kaleb Snitzer had 18 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Jesse Brown was 8-of-13 passing for 124 yards and four touchdowns and had seven carries for 54 yards for Eagleville. Elijah Fearns had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown and Marshall Spann led the defense with five tackles and an interception.

East Robertson 42, Harpeth 0: Zech Prince had 13 carries for 243 yards and caught a pass for 43 yards for East Robertson. Collin Cook was 4-of-4 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Shaun Groves had two catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Independence 27, Franklin 17: Tre Hartwell had 18 carries for 161 yards with a touchdown. Brooks Sapone, filling in for injured quarterback Cody Pagach, was 7-of-23 passing for 86 yards with a TD and an interception. He also ran for 32 yards on seven carries.

Knoxville Grace 47, Ezell-Harding 13: Melvin Cousin was 3-of-8 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Grace Christian. Teammate Cailon Robinson had four catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Lipscomb Academy 41, FRA 12: Hank Brown was 12-of-17 passing for 257 yards and six touchdowns and Junior Sherril caught nine passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns for Lipscomb Academy. Logan Kinnard was 11-of-29 passing for 97 yards for FRA. Teammate Ty Clark III had 18 carries for 74 yards — his lowest rushing night of the season.

Marshall County 45, Hillwood 7: Silas Teat was 11-of-16 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Marshall County’s win. Jayden Randolph had eight catches for 88 yards and Antomme had four carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

MTCS 34, Trinity Christian 21: The Cougars rushed for 381 of their 426 total yards. Luke Scheffler rushed for 92 yards with a touchdown. Chase Mitchell rushed for 86 yards with a touchdown and also caught a pass for a touchdown. Gabe Howell rushed for 58 yards with a touchdown.

MBA 45, Father Ryan 7: Marcel Reed led MBA with eight carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns and was 9-of-13 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown. Ty Burd had three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Big Red. JoJo Crump was 14-of-24 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown for Father Ryan.

Mt. Juliet 45, White County 43: The Bears hit a field goal with no time remaining to win the game. DeAirrus Morton ran for 277 yards and three TDs to pace Mt. Juliet. However, White County's Malaki Dowell led all rushers with 308 yards on 38 carries and four TDs in the loss.

Nashville Christian 49, Clarksville Academy 8: Jared Curtis was 8-of-10 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown for Nashville Christian. Brock Haywood added 69 yards on six carries and Cameron Carden had six carries for 63 yards and three touchdowns. DJ Merriweather had seven carries for 69 yards and a touchdown for Clarksville Academy.

Oakland 42, Siegel 0: The two-time defending Class 6A state champions won their state-leading 35th straight game with a shutout of the Stars. C.J. Puckett had 125 rushing yards and two TDs. Cory Sims led Siegel with 71 yards on 16 carries.

Pearl-Cohn 55, Lawrence County 7: Malachi Cromwell had 146 yards on 12 carries with a TD. Teammate Keyshawn Tarleton was 7-of-10 passing for 80 yards. He also rushed for 35 yards and had three touchdowns. Letavion Everly had 10 carries for 62 yards and Jakabri Stevenson was 1-of-2 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Pearl-Cohn.

Portland 22, Northwest 21: Jalen Pero, Braylon Dowlen, and Quarterback Cullen Box each scored a touchdown and Box converted a two-point conversion to give Portland a region win over Northwest.

Ravenwood 28, Brentwood 10: Mississippi State commitment Chris Parson was 18-of-25 passing for 192 yards and had 15 carries for 87 yards to lead Ravenwood. Carter Pace had 64 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries for the Raptors. Grant Nelson was 13-of-27 passing for 81 yards for Brentwood.

Rockvale 20, Riverdale 7: The Rockets trailed 7-6 entering the fourth quarter, but took the lead for good on Robbie Daniel's 56-yard touchdown run with 11:17 remaining. Rockvale scored again with 3:37 left when Brennan Mayhew passed to Taj Mitchell for a 38-yard touchdown. The Rockets had two interceptions in the second half to help set up the decisive fourth quarter. Daniel finished with 30 rushes for 170 yards. Mayhew was 15-for-30 for 164 yards and Kam Frierson had two sacks.

Smyrna 34, Antioch 7: Memphis commitment Arion Carter had seven carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Smyrna. Thomas Jones was 4-of-6 passing for 42 yards and a touchdown and Michael Robinson had two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Stone Memorial 15, Upperman 14: Jonathon Rushing was 4-of-5 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown and had 13 carries for 28 yards in Upperman’s loss. Jaxson Bush had four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown and Terrance Dedmon had 14 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Bees.

Westmoreland 42, Trousdale County 0: Kamryn Eden ran for 121 yards and a TD in the rout. Teammate Eli Stafford added 68 yards and had three total TDs — two rushing and a receiving touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville area high school football roundup, Week 5: Brentwood Academy wins 4th straight