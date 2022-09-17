ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg High School marching band pays tribute to teaching inspiration

By Steven Cohen
 3 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Some high school marching band enthusiasts in the region are celebrating a legend in the teaching profession whose music has been an inspiration for decades.

For 24 years, John Paul Lynch Sr. was the band director at Martinsburg High School. He died last year, but his legacy is being celebrated as students are returning to the classroom this fall. Casie Rogers Adams, director of bands at Martinsburg High, is committed to carrying on his commitment to the highest standards for student performance.

“Anyone that knew him knew that he was a staple to music education himself in the state of West Virginia and within the tri-state area,” said Adams.

The tribute to Lynch will feature musical selections for which he is best known

“John Paul Lynch, Sr. was special because he had a tradition of excellence, and for the Martinsburg High School band he was always known as an excellent educator, number one, phenomenal teacher, phenomenal person,” Adams explained.

New uniforms for this year’s band will underscore that tradition of excellence.

Betsy Cushwa, a senior who plays the clarinet, said, “I would like to embrace the legacy of his hard work. He really instilled a lot of respect and discipline in those that he taught in the band and I’d like the same thing to happen with our band right now.”

The 2022 band class has close to 100 members, the most in many years

That band spectacular is coming up later this month on Saturday, September 24 at Martinsburg High School’s Cobourn Field. The festivities start at noon.

DC News Now

