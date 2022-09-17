Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association
President Kim Nixon called the meeting to order and welcomed new members Deb Vaught and Eileen Bormann. She led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and Sheila Hodges gave the invocation. A delicious lunch of tenderloins, salads, and mac and cheese was served by caterer Trish Schwabe. President Nixon wished Happy Birthday to those born in September and told several jokes.
Lilly grant supports Wabash College summer camp
Wabash College has received a $696,590 implementation grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to build a summer camp program on campus. Wabash will contribute nearly $175,000 in matching funds for the three-year program. Part of Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus Initiative, this grant will help Wabash create a new...
Community Baby Shower draws crowd
Franciscan Health, in partnership with Montgomery County Health Department, hosted a community baby shower Sept. 10 at the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds, that brought in 81 families. These families were currently expecting or had given birth within one year of the event date. The goal of the event was to...
DYW seeks chili cooks, tasters
The Distinguished Young Woman of Montgomery County scholarship program will have its first-ever chili cook-off 2-5 p.m. Oct. 9 at the American Legion Post 72. The event is open to the public. Organizers are looking for people to enter their chili and more people to came taste and vote for their favorite.
Dale Crum
Dale Crum of rural Crawfordsville will celebrate his 90th birthday 2-4 p.m. Oct. 1 with an open house at the Darlington American Legion. All friends and relatives are invited. Cards also are welcome at 474 W. C.R. 700N, Crawfordsville.
Support local artists during Art Walk 2022
Mark your calendars for the 10th annual Art Walk on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Crawfordsville. The Art Walk is sponsored by the Art League of Montgomery County and will feature artwork by 32 artists at 33 locations. Part of the artwork can be found in windows of local businesses on Washington, Main, Green and Market streets. Additional artwork can be viewed in the Crawfordsville District Public Library, Carnegie Museum, Green Street Gallery, Athens Arts, the Post Office and Rainbows and Rhymes Preschool. Maps citing the locations of artwork and short artists’ statements can be found in various businesses displaying art. On Saturday, red balloons will alert visitors to locations of artwork. Most artwork will remain in windows for at least one week.
David Leon Foster
David Leon Foster, 94, of Noblesville and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Five Star Senior Living in Noblesville. He was born April 4, 1928, at Darlington, to the late D. Elmer and Ruth W. (Seybold) Foster. David graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1946 and...
Carol J. Holt
Carol J. Holt passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. She was born March 13, 1958, at Crawfordsville, to Eston Myers and Berniece (Carlisle) Myers Fullenwider. She married June 30, 1989, at Lake Holiday, to Richard Holt. Carol was a cook at Granville Wells Elementary School...
Robert Clay Collier
Robert Clay Collier, a son, born Sept. 16 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Caleb and Shannon (Joyce) Collier, Zionsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was welcomed home by a sister, Ruth Collier, 23 months. Maternal grandparents are David and Tia Joyce, Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are...
Pumpkin is featured ingredient
VEEDERSBURG — “Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice” is the theme for the 42nd Annual Fountain County “Bake-A-Rama” baking contest, which will be held Oct. 4 at the Fountain County 4-H Fairgrounds, west of Veedersburg. All entries must contain at least 1/2 cup of pumpkin which...
McDermott is guest speaker at Dems annual dinner
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott and Democrat candidate for US Senate will be the keynote speaker Sept. 29 at the Montgomery County Democrat Party’s annual dinner. McDermott has served as Mayor of Hammond Indiana since 2004. The dinner will be held in The Masonic Cornerstone Grand Hall doors will open...
Skyelyn Grayce Walls
Skyelyn Grayce Walls, a daughter, was born at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 17 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Dustin and Kayla Walls, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Dakota Wall, Aydon Bishop, Rosalie Walls and Ryleah Walls. Grandparents are James Landers and Donald and Retta Walls.
Catherine E. Andrews
Catherine E. Andrews, 84, of Lafayette passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. She was born June 4, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to the late Raleigh and Ruth (Burkart) Long. Catherine graduated from Crawfordsville High School and on Dec. 24, 1960, she married Gerald “Jerry” V....
Phillip B. Jones
Phillip B. Jones, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2022, at home. Phil was an avid golfer, beer drinker and story teller. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Vectren Corp. His memberships included American Legion Post #72 (42 years) and (Golden) Eagles Union Village Lodge #545. He will be greatly missed.
Athenians compete, fall to tough Mavericks
There’s a reason that teams like McCutcheon are on Crawfordsville boys soccer’s schedule. It’s simply to make the Athenians an overall better team. Monday CHS hosted the Mavericks and while Crawfordsville was defeated 4-2, the Athenians never wavered against McCutcheon. With the win, the Mavericks won their 6th straight game as they improve to 6-5-1 on the season and CHS drops to 6-5.
Local Record: Sept. 20, 2022
• Garrett Andrew Wolfe, 20, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of altering historic property, criminal mischief and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage — 12:43 a.m. • Disorderly conduct at Taco Bell, 1631 S. U.S. 231 — 1:01 a.m. • Trespass in the 1400 block of Danville Avenue...
9-19 Roundup: Mountie tennis, Charger volleyball pick up wins
It was senior night for Southmont boys tennis on Monday as they hosted a potential sectional opponent in Parke Heritage. South ended up picking up a narrow 3-2 win over the Wolves as their record improved to 9-5 on the season. The win was also South’s fourth in a row as they begin to build momentum for the post-season which gets underway next week.
Jack Andrew ‘Andy’ Price II
A memorial service will be conducted 2-5 p.m. Sunday at East Side Baptist Church, 2000 Traction Road, for Jack Andrew ‘Andy’ Price II, who died Aug. 25, 2022.
