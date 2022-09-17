ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
Erath, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Erath, LA
Erath, LA
Education
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Margerine Landry Nunez

ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Margerine Landry Nunez, 95, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at...
ERATH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry

ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cypress Funeral home (206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, La. 70555), honoring the life of Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry, 68. Landry was born on February 19, 1954, to Adam Dalton...
MAURICE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Catholic#Ehs
Abbeville Meridional

Donna Marie Delcambre Faye

ABBEVILLE — A native of Abbeville and a resident of Broussard, Mrs. Faye passed away on September 17, 2022, at her residence. She loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed boiled crawfish and crabs. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She liked to play the world poker tour. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
evangelinetoday.com

LHC and USDA tour to visit Mamou and Ville Platte

Partnerships that Build Community Statewide Tour, Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and, USDA Rural Development (USDA) will visit Mamou and Ville Platte on Wednesday, September 21. The first meeting for this date will be in Mamou from at 2 to 4 p.m. at Savoy Medical Center located at 801 Poinciana Avenue,...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY.com

Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
NEW IBERIA, LA
stmarynow.com

Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy