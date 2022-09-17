Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
Wreck in Lafayette Sends Two to Hospital in Hit-and-Run Incident
A mother in Lafayette is asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying the truck and person(s) responsible for this wreck. Danielle Romero posted this photo of her daughter's vehicle from Sunday night in Lafayette after a black truck allegedly hit it, after running through a stop sign, and then left the scene of the wreck.
2 Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
Lafayette Police is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand road around 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the police, the motorcyclist was [..]
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location.
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Abbeville Meridional
Margerine Landry Nunez
ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Margerine Landry Nunez, 95, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at...
Abbeville Meridional
Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry
ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cypress Funeral home (206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, La. 70555), honoring the life of Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry, 68. Landry was born on February 19, 1954, to Adam Dalton...
Abbeville Meridional
Donna Marie Delcambre Faye
ABBEVILLE — A native of Abbeville and a resident of Broussard, Mrs. Faye passed away on September 17, 2022, at her residence. She loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed boiled crawfish and crabs. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She liked to play the world poker tour. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Youngsville residents outraged over running water issues
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
gueydantoday.com
Bomb threat note located in Rene Post Middle School bathroom in Kaplan
KAPLAN - In less than a week, there was another bomb scare at a Vermilion Parish school. At around 9 a.m. on Monday, a bomb threat note was located in a Rene Rost Middle School restroom. Students, staff, and faculty were moved off campus while law enforcement searched the campus...
evangelinetoday.com
LHC and USDA tour to visit Mamou and Ville Platte
Partnerships that Build Community Statewide Tour, Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and, USDA Rural Development (USDA) will visit Mamou and Ville Platte on Wednesday, September 21. The first meeting for this date will be in Mamou from at 2 to 4 p.m. at Savoy Medical Center located at 801 Poinciana Avenue,...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
KLFY.com
Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
stmarynow.com
Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
