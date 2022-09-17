ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

McNeese vs Alcorn State Recap

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in 1,050 days the McNeese Cowboys hosted a night game under the lights as they took on the Alcorn State Braves. Both teams came into the game (0-2) on the season. The Braves were the team that got off to a fast start as they scored the first 13 points of the game. McNeese then responded with a field goal by Mason Smith to make it 13-3. Alcorn State would then add another touchdown as QB Aaron Allen found Monterio Hunt for a 89 yards. The Cowboys would go into the half down 21-3, but as they came out of the locker room adjustments were clearly made as they pulled the game with-in one possession as D’Angelo Duham found the endzone on a 14 yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 Alcorn State. That is the closest the Cowboys got though as QB Knox Kadum would go on to throw two interceptions in the 4th quarter that would lead to the Braves adding to there lead. In the end McNeese tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Alcorn State 30-19.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Donna Marie Delcambre Faye

ABBEVILLE — A native of Abbeville and a resident of Broussard, Mrs. Faye passed away on September 17, 2022, at her residence. She loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed boiled crawfish and crabs. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She liked to play the world poker tour. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry

ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cypress Funeral home (206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, La. 70555), honoring the life of Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry, 68. Landry was born on February 19, 1954, to Adam Dalton...
MAURICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Kaplan, LA
Sports
City
Kaplan, LA
Delcambre, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Delcambre, LA
Delcambre, LA
Sports
City
Rayne, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Margerine Landry Nunez

ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Margerine Landry Nunez, 95, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at...
ERATH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kaplan Pirates
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KLFY.com

Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPLC TV

Multiple road closures scheduled for this coming week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a few road closures scheduled for this week to keep in mind as you plan your commute for Monday morning. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the westbound lane of the 1100 block of 8th Street, between Enterprise Boulevard and Bank Street, will be closed. This closure is to allow contractors to replace an underground drainage pipe. It is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office

Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy