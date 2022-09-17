ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

River Valley's defense gets late stops to halt Ontario

By Matt Noland
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

CALEDONIA — The scoreboard was popping like an old-fashioned pinball machine until River Valley's defense forced Ontario to Tilt in the second half.

In another Vikings shootout, the D found some answers despite the two teams combining for 82 points Friday night at RV.

"The first half we gave up 31. The second half we only gave up 3," River Valley coach Doug Green said. "We got the stops we needed. You could see the excitement and enthusiasm a little bit, and we started getting after it.”

River Valley beat Ontario 48-34 in a key Mid Ohio Athletic Conference football game.

While the defense was the story late, it was the two offenses the shined, especially early.

Ontario (3-2, 0-2) took the ball on the first possession of the game and on the seventh play of that drive, sophomore quarterback Bodpegn Miller scrambled for a 70-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

River Valley (3-2, 1-1) used its ensuing possession to answer the bell when senior quarterback Cayden Shidone found fellow senior Grant Butler for a 68-yard touchdown pass. Shidone went on to find Butler in the end zone twice more as the game went on.

Ontario came out on its next possession and put together another long drive. This time it was 10 plays and a steady dose of junior running back Chase Studer before Miller found Braxton Hall for a Warrior touchdown for a 14-7 lead with a little more than four minutes to go in the first quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lp8X6_0hz76UWG00

River Valley again matched the Warriors as Shidone marched the Vikings down the field, picking up big chunks of yardage through the air. A 10-yard throw to Blake Mosher gave the Vikings their second touchdown and knotted the score at 14 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second period, Ontario kept up its methodical offensive effort. The Warriors used 10 plays to get down field, but the Viking defense held after a first-and-goal series from the 10. Ontario’s Jack Belding booted his first of two field goals on this drive, splitting the uprights from 32 yards to make it 17-14.

The Vikings fumbled the kickoff and Ontario recovered. Five plays later the Warriors were in the end zone, this time behind a 1-yard run from Studer, who had 25 carries for 139 rushing yards on the evening. It put the Warriors up 24-14.

"Last week we got on that see-saw back-and-forth with score, score, score and we never could get it flipped where we could get a stop and get up a score," Green said.

That would change Friday night.

Cayden Shidone continued to lead the Vikings down the field, this time through the air with completions to his brother Keyan and to Blake Mosher. The elder Shidone also scrambled on the drive before a 23-yard touchdown pass to Grant Butler to cut it to 24-21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KAEE_0hz76UWG00

Ontario stuck with it and put together a 16-play drive.

“Anytime you play a team like them, you try to keep them off the field," Ontario coach Aaron Eckert said. "I thought we did a good job keeping them off the field in the first half.”

River Valley showed signs of life on defense by making the Warriors earn every yard. Ontario had to overcome a sack from River Valley’s Dylan Barr on this drive, and it eventually scored on a pass from Miller to Hall to go up 31-21 by halftime.

On its first possession of the second half, River Valley wasted no time and scored on its third play. Cayden Shidone took it himself and ran 35-yards for the score to again trim the lead to three points.

Ontario didn't convert a fourth down-and-18 on the next possession, and the Vikings only needed one play to score again. It was Shidone to sophomore Jaxon Caudill for a 62-yarder, giving the Vikings their first lead of the game at 34-31.

Ontario continued to put together incredible drives. This time it was a 17-play series that resulted in Jack Belding’s second field goal, this time from 28 yards to tie it at 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llK4J_0hz76UWG00

By the end of the third period, Cayden Shidone found the end zone on the ground again, putting the Vikings up 41-34. River Valley took its first possession in the final period down the field on a 58-yard pass from Shidone to Shidone. A couple penalties later and Cayden Shidone found Butler for a third scoring connection, putting River Valley up 48-34.

From there, the defense took over.

The Vikings forced a fumble and had an interception by Brock Mosher and Grant Butler on back-to-back defensive stands to seal the game for the Vikings.

"Through athletics and the game of football you have setbacks, and we’ll work to get better and see how resilient we are," Eckert said.

Cayden Shidone led all passers with 473 yards and five touchdowns. He added two scores with his legs. Ontario’s Bodpegn Miller finished with 135 yards through the air.

Keyan Shidone was the favorite target for RV, adding nine catches for 209 yards. Butler added 106 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Ontario ran the ball effectively with Chase Studer picking up 139 yards on the ground. The Warriors had 319 rushing yards between Studer, Miller, and senior Drew Yetter.

Next week River Valley will travel to Pleasant and Ontario will host Clear Fork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hpz2_0hz76UWG00

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: River Valley's defense gets late stops to halt Ontario

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Ontario, OH
Ontario, OH
Sports
City
Caledonia, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County

Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massive temperature changes this week for Columbus area

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patches of fog late, low 61. Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 88. After some morning showers, temps responded and were able to rise just above normal this afternoon back into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear up, with some patchy fog possible late, and temps above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down

The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
KENTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Valley#Athletics#American Football#Warrio
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
wosu.org

Columbus plans to add $2.5 million in sump pumps to reduce excessive flooding

Columbus City Council will vote on an ordinance to spend $2.5 million to install sump pumps in hundreds of homes to reduce excess stormwater in area sewers. The plan targets 500 homes in the Hilltop and Clintonville areas of the city that have had major flooding issues in the past. City councilman Rob Dorans said the sump pumps are necessary because of changing weather patterns which are bringing more and more rain every year.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear

One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
MADISON, WI
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites

Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
BELLVILLE, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy