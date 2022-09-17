Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Abbeville Meridional
Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry
ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cypress Funeral home (206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, La. 70555), honoring the life of Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry, 68. Landry was born on February 19, 1954, to Adam Dalton...
Abbeville Meridional
Donna Marie Delcambre Faye
ABBEVILLE — A native of Abbeville and a resident of Broussard, Mrs. Faye passed away on September 17, 2022, at her residence. She loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed boiled crawfish and crabs. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She liked to play the world poker tour. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Abbeville Meridional
Bomb threat note located in Rene Post Middle School bathroom in Kaplan
KAPLAN - In less than a week, there was another bomb scare at a Vermilion Parish school. At around 9 a.m. on Monday, a bomb threat note was located in a Rene Rost Middle School restroom. Students, staff, and faculty were moved off campus while law enforcement searched the campus...
Comments / 0