Paint Valley offense shows up in rout of Adena

BAINBRIDGE − Corey Dye had the pick of whichever plan of attack he wanted. The head coach knew Paint Valley was bound to pick up yards no matter what he decided.

Any play seemed to work. Paint Valley brought Adena into George Knisley Memorial Field on Friday night and ambushed it from all angles. By the end of the night, Paint Valley had knocked around Adena with everything in its arsenal and sealed a 53-20 win on Friday night into stone.

The Bearcats utilized everything and everyone at their disposal. Quarterback Cavan Cooper passed for 105 yards on five completions while picking up 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Running backs Dom Chambers and Braylon Robertson broke tackles with ease and combined for 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Carson Free made three touchdown receptions of his own for 149 yards.

Any way the Bearcats cut it, they were bound to score.

"When you've got a strong running attack along with some receivers that can break big plays for us, it makes it really hard to defend," Dye said. "We've got a nice balanced attack, and we've done a really good job this season."

The Bearcats were nigh unstoppable. They were forced into three-and-out situations by the Warriors just twice and turned the ball over on downs once. Little time was wasted before moving downfield. They didn't even wait until the Warriors' first drive stalled out. The Bearcats opened the night with a fumble recovery on the opening drive and reached the end zone in five plays.

Paint Valley led by 19 points at halftime, and it'd run far enough ahead to activate the running clock by the fourth quarter.

"They got some movement on us," Adena head coach Shane Wellman said. "A lot of times when we hit them in the backfield, they broke some tackles. We've got to tackle a little better."

The Warriors tried to match the Bearcats, but they worked with limited options. Nate Dreitzler carried much of the workload on his shoulders with 27 rushing attempts throughout the night. The sophomore anchored the offense with 152 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Dreitzler never went down without a fight. He found gaps in the line with little trouble and often broke out to keep drives alive. There was one player that terrorized Paint Valley's defense on Friday, and Dreitzler fit the description.

"The key to stopping a good back like that, which is hard, is not letting him get to the next level," Dye said. "You've got to try to get to him early because he's such a load and he packs such a big punch."

But Dreitzler's inherent ability to pick up a first down mattered little. Adena turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and Paint Valley scored after recovering both. It spent the remainder of the night making up for lost time.

Wellman believes early turnovers doomed the Warriors. They'd been in the running for much of the first quarter in spite of two drives being cut short. If the Warriors had been able to recover the ball they might've been able to keep pace.

"We scored when we had the ball and we didn't turn it over," Wellman said. "The score at halftime was 33-14. If we take those two turnovers away, then we're in the ballgame."

Dye sees the Bearcats' 2-0 start to their Scioto Valley Conference schedule as a reflection of their growth. The offense hasn't been whittled down to a fine point, but rather it has molded into a multi-tool that makes quick work of any difficult situation.

"Our kids rose to the occasion," Dye said. "I feel like our offensive line is getting better and better. Our skill guys are getting better. Our quarterbacks are doing amazing things out there. I'm really proud of our kids in all three phases of the game."

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Paint Valley offense shows up in rout of Adena