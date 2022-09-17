ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Recruits react to Florida State's comeback win over Louisville

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqBJa_0hz75NYC00

Commits and targets share their thoughts after a big road victory for the Seminoles.

The Florida State Seminoles displayed resiliency and an ability to overcome adversity during a 35-31 comeback victory over the Louisville Cardinals. The victory has the Seminoles sitting at 3-0 for the first since 2015 and 1-0 in conference play. The program snapped a two-game losing streak to the Cardinals and should be ranked when the polls release on Sunday.

With this contest falling on a Friday night, most recruits around the country were preoccupied with games of their own. With that being said, there were a few players that were able to watch Florida State's thrilling rally.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the performance. There is some buzz with the Seminoles undefeated entering week 4.

Check out their reactions below.

2023

Offensive lineman Christopher Otto: "It was a great game! The comeback was crazy."

Defensive end Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit): "Team played unbelievably hard and never gave up. It's a shame to see Travis and Verse get hurt."

JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones (FSU commit): "Me and my mom were sitting in the hotel watching. Malik Cunningham went to my high school and our mothers know each so she was going back and forth but I was all in on FSU. Once he threw the pick we both started celebrating."

Defensive lineman KJ Sampson (FSU commit): "I didn't get a chance to watch the game. We had a rivalry game this week but I saw the score."

Defensive lineman Tavion Gadson (FSU commit): "FSU is on fire."

Defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr: "Mind blowing, came into an opponent’s home and took the W, fought hard. Offense special."

Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (FSU commit): "I couldn't watch it, we were playing at the same time. I love how we're doing so far. I can't wait to get out there with the family next year!"

Defensive back KJ Kirkland (FSU commit):

2024

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "I saw it, we had a BYE week. I'm super pumped, great win, 3-0 baby! Hope Jordan is all good though. INT to win the game was awesome too!

Running back Kam Davis (FSU commit): "That was a great game. Very excited about this years team with the ability to spread the ball around and get stops on defense at the end of the game. We have showed that this year we can finish out a game."

Wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "Man, I love that we won but I'm rewatching it right now. I had a game tonight so I don't know what happened, just know the score."

Defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "That was a wild game, great 'Noles win. Can't wait for the next game, I'm hyped!!! 3-0 babyyy!"

Defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "This team got that FIGHT in them!"

Defensive back Ashton Hampton: "Didn't get to see much of it because we had a game but I got to see the amazing ending. An amazing catch by Johnny Wilson and a great interception!

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles?


