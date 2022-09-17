Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO