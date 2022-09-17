Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
I-10 East at Smith Rd is currently closed due to commercial truck rollover
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Transportation released an alert saying that I10 eastbound at Smith Rd is currently closed due to a rollover incident involving a commercial motor vehicle. TxDot recommends using an alternate route.
Port Arthur News
Medical Center of SETX invites community participation at this year’s Trunk-or-Treat
Officials with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas said last year Trunk-or-Treat event turnout was “amazing” with more than 1,000 people in attendance. “This year, we’d like to open it up to local businesses and organizations to see if anyone would be interested in participating,” the hospital said.
Port Arthur News
LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Twin City Highway infractions indicative of Port Arthur concerns
“Protect and Serve”: When is Port Arthur going to fulfill this statement?. What about on Twin City? 40 mph is the speed limit and is not enforced. Do you not have speeders, drag racing, loud exhaust and loud vigor music?. Not a police man on duty in sight, even...
Forum held to meet with Jefferson County candidates, discuss issues on ballot
BEAUMONT, Texas — A forum featuring candidates running for office in Jefferson County this November was held Monday evening. Operation One Vote and 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont held the forum at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont. The groups joined together to hold the forum...
Port Arthur News
Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference
Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor). Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m. Tim...
Port Arthur News
COVID Bivalent boosters — Pfizer and Moderna — available in Port Arthur
On Monday morning, the City of Port Arthur stressed the COVID vaccination clinic is administering the COVID Bivalent boosters, Pfizer and Moderna, to individuals 12 years and older. The Bivalent boosters are available if it has been two months since your primary series OR two months since your last booster...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign
Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
KPLC TV
Multiple road closures scheduled for this coming week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a few road closures scheduled for this week to keep in mind as you plan your commute for Monday morning. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the westbound lane of the 1100 block of 8th Street, between Enterprise Boulevard and Bank Street, will be closed. This closure is to allow contractors to replace an underground drainage pipe. It is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
Port Arthur News
Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club
Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.
Port Arthur News
Sea Ranch Café hosting Bum Phillips Bowl trophy; share plenty of PNG excitment
PORT NECHES — Customers at Sea Ranch Café are in for a special treat this week — a chance to see the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy. And for café owner Brian Landry, the chance to have the trophy at the eatery is an honor. “It’s pretty...
Port Arthur News
Police continue investigation after vehicle crashes into Port Arthur ice cream shop, injures 2 people
Two people were injured over the weekend after a vehicle crashed into an ice cream shop in Port Arthur. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Port Arthur man, was not arrested, though police are looking at possible negligence and will decide which, if any, charges to file, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.
Port Arthur News
Police Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers
VIDOR — On Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Highway 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual, who was identified as a 20-year-old male.
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Port Arthur News
Nederland freshman to school board: Don’t arm teachers and staff members
NEDERLAND — A proposal to vet, arm and train — for security purposes — selected school employees within the Nederland Independent School ran into an impassioned counterpoint Monday night. Joseph Hawkins, a Nederland High ninth grader, said it is important school board members heard from one of...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants
A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?
Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
Orange Leader
Pastor John Mark Stevens follows dreams to Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Orange
For Pastor John Mark Stevens, being attentive to spiritual awakenings is one’s way of transcending the ordinary, sense of self to encompass a wider, infinite sense of truth or reality. “I normally tell people that if you cannot explain something, then it is the Holy Spirit,” Stevens said. “Within...
