ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Port Arthur, TX
Health
City
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Health
Port Arthur News

Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference

Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor). Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m. Tim...
BEAUMONT, TX
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign

Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Infrastructure#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KPLC TV

Multiple road closures scheduled for this coming week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a few road closures scheduled for this week to keep in mind as you plan your commute for Monday morning. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the westbound lane of the 1100 block of 8th Street, between Enterprise Boulevard and Bank Street, will be closed. This closure is to allow contractors to replace an underground drainage pipe. It is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
kjas.com

Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants

A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?

Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
PORT NECHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy