Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Flights filled up and ticket prices sky-rocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia's borders could close or that a broader call-up might send many Russian men to the war's front lines.
Trump and Biden's pandemic stimulus helped Americans get wealthier at the fastest rate this century
People of color in particular saw a huge surge in wealth over the last three years, thanks to growth in assets like housing.
Mexican president to meet with food companies for measures to tame inflation
MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will meet with food producers and distributors to discuss measures to tame inflation.
Inside the Forecast: How the Senate GOP lost its edge
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
Iran targeted by apparent cyberattack amid protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The website of Iran’s Central Bank was briefly taken down on Wednesday as hackers claimed they had targeted the websites of several Iranian state agencies. The apparent cyberattack came amid days of protests over the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely. It also came hours before Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was to address the United Nations General Assembly. Central Bank spokesman Mostafa Qamarivafa denied that the bank itself was hacked, saying only that the website was “inaccessible” because of an attack on a server that hosts it, in remarks carried by the official IRNA news agency. The website was later restored. The Culture Ministry’s website was also unavailable as of Wednesday afternoon.
Biden returns to UN as world grapples with Putin's latest provocations in Ukraine war
President Joe Biden returns to the green-marbled United Nations stage Wednesday hours after Russia's president announced in a provocative speech an escalation in his war effort in Ukraine, setting up a rhetorical showdown between the two leaders on the international stage.
Iranian women burn their hijabs as hundreds protest death of Mahsa Amini
In the video, a massive crowd cheers as a woman lifts a pair of scissors to her hair -- exposed, without a hijab in sight. The sea of people, many of them men, roar as she chops off her ponytail and raises her fist in the air.
