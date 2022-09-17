Lamar State College Port Arthur’s growth aims to benefit multiple fields with substantial professional shortages

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Port Arthur News
Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference
Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor). Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m. Tim...
Port Arthur News
See how Port Arthur nurse is providing tuition-aided opportunities for in-demand field
Qualified Port Arthur residents may soon have the chance to become a certified nurse’s aide with financial help from the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. Earlier this week, the PAEDC board approved an agreement with Angel’s Devine Touch to administer CNA training. The agreement allows the PAEDC to reimburse the training facility for tuition costs for qualifying Port Arthur residents, which will be based on annual income, according to information from the PAEDC.
Port Arthur News
Nederland freshman to school board: Don’t arm teachers and staff members
NEDERLAND — A proposal to vet, arm and train — for security purposes — selected school employees within the Nederland Independent School ran into an impassioned counterpoint Monday night. Joseph Hawkins, a Nederland High ninth grader, said it is important school board members heard from one of...
Port Arthur News
Medical Center of SETX invites community participation at this year’s Trunk-or-Treat
Officials with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas said last year Trunk-or-Treat event turnout was “amazing” with more than 1,000 people in attendance. “This year, we’d like to open it up to local businesses and organizations to see if anyone would be interested in participating,” the hospital said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forum held to meet with Jefferson County candidates, discuss issues on ballot
BEAUMONT, Texas — A forum featuring candidates running for office in Jefferson County this November was held Monday evening. Operation One Vote and 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont held the forum at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont. The groups joined together to hold the forum...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Port Arthur News
Grace McBride Wilson
Grace McBride Wilson of Groves, Texas passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Port Arthur, Texas. Grace was born March 10, 1925 in Port Arthur, Texas to Waverd McBride and Mary Roden McBride. Grace was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 62 years John Wilson, Jr....
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?
Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
RELATED PEOPLE
KPLC TV
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
Port Arthur News
COVID Bivalent boosters — Pfizer and Moderna — available in Port Arthur
On Monday morning, the City of Port Arthur stressed the COVID vaccination clinic is administering the COVID Bivalent boosters, Pfizer and Moderna, to individuals 12 years and older. The Bivalent boosters are available if it has been two months since your primary series OR two months since your last booster...
fox4beaumont.com
City of West Orange trash collection rates increasing for residents and businesses
Effective October 1, 2022, the rates for trash collection in the City of West Orange will increase for residential and commercial customers. These rates were unanimously approved by the City Council at its Monday, September 12, 2022 meeting. In 2021, the City’s contractor raised the rates paid for these services....
At Beaumont event, more than 270K freeze-dried meals were packed for children in Uganda
BEAUMONT, Texas — At an event in Beaumont, hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of freeze-dried meals for children in Africa. The massive food drive took place at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday. Volunteers helped the Richard Gagne Charitably Foundation pack meals for children in Uganda. Richard Gagne founded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
Booker T. Washington Elementary School creates therapeutic sensory room
PORT ARTHUR — A new sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur has been created to provide a supportive, therapeutic space. The room is designed and outfitted to give a space of awareness for stress and tension relief. It comprises of a range of devices that students may use to relax and focus themselves before studying and engaging with others. BTW sensory room can be used to send kids when they have shown signs of agitation, aggression, irritation, grief, and so on.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Mackenzie LaHaye opens Edward Jones office
NEDERLAND — Mackenzie LaHaye celebrated a grand opening and ribbon cutting this week for her Edward Jones-Mackenzie LaHaye office. The financial advisor is located at 1112 North Memorial Freeway, Suite 10 in Nederland. She can be reached at 409-527-4746. LaHaye started working in insurance sales at FBTaylor in Nederland...
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
Port Arthur News
Sea Ranch Café hosting Bum Phillips Bowl trophy; share plenty of PNG excitment
PORT NECHES — Customers at Sea Ranch Café are in for a special treat this week — a chance to see the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy. And for café owner Brian Landry, the chance to have the trophy at the eatery is an honor. “It’s pretty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
I-10 East at Smith Rd is currently closed due to commercial truck rollover
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Transportation released an alert saying that I10 eastbound at Smith Rd is currently closed due to a rollover incident involving a commercial motor vehicle. TxDot recommends using an alternate route.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
kogt.com
Chase In Orange Ends At Casino
The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
Comments / 0