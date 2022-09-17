Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
BCH Sports Blowup of the Week: Week 4
We continue our BCH Sports Blowup of the Week! We stopped by Stamford High School for week four. The players run through a fierce gray Bulldog, which stands about 15ft tall and 20ft wide. This blowup seems to be helping them quite a bit on the field as the team...
12 Big Country teams show up in this week’s Harris Ratings
The Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions are still the highest ranked teams in the Big Country, but they are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 by Brownwood, Breckenridge, Coleman, and Cisco. A total of twelve area schools are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25 as we head...
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday September 20th
With Fall officially kicking in later this week, the calendar may say September, but the temperatures will continue to be very summer-like for all of the Big Country. It will continue to be warm. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and mild weather and a high of 96 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 10 mph.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Pickup truck crashes into building in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene officials are investigating after a pickup truck went into a building this morning. According to officials, the truck hit a fire hydrant and then entered a building on 4110 South Treadaway in Abilene. Officials believe the lone occupant of the truck might have had a medical issue, causing the accident.
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a […]
Driver hospitalized after head-on collision in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision in north Abilene. The crash happened on the service road to I-20 near the Elmdale Road exit around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck that was traveling west down the service road failed to yield […]
Day Trip to Coleman
A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
Abilene Cattle Baron’s Ball Style Show this Tuesday, September 20th
Editors Note: Due to a technical malfunction with the system used to clip interview from the show we are only now able to post this interview as it aired. Please disregard the graphic stating “Abilene Cattle Baron’s Ball Style Show Set for Next Week”. The event is taking place Tuesday, September 20th.
City of Abilene could fix ‘high priority’ drainage problem area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage. During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th […]
WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
Big Country stop makes list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country stop has made Texas Monthly’s list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’. Barbadilla, stationed outside Perini Ranch steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, beckons for road trippers to stop and take a look at her and all of her thirty-foot-long glory. She is one of […]
Crash in Abilene claims life of cyclist
A crash in south Abilene claimed the life of one individual. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, the Abilene Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 7th Street and South Mockingbird Lane. A bicyclist was traveling west in the 2800 block of...
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
