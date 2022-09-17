With Fall officially kicking in later this week, the calendar may say September, but the temperatures will continue to be very summer-like for all of the Big Country. It will continue to be warm. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and mild weather and a high of 96 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO