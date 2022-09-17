Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Crosslake Holds Town Meeting on Future City Developments
New shops, a new garden, and several road construction projects are on their way for the town of Crosslake. A town meeting was held on Friday to talk about future developments and get feedback from community residents. After great consideration and thought, Crosslake invited the public out to talk about...
lptv.org
Brainerd Community and Beyond Gives Support to Football Captain Conner Erickson
It was 11 days ago that Brainerd senior football captain Conner Erickson suffered a brain injury during the team’s football game at Moorhead High. He was immediately rushed to Sanford Fargo Medical Center for surgery. Since then, Conner has received a lot of support towards his recovery from not only Brainerd, but from all over the state of Minnesota.
lptv.org
One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County
For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County. More than 150 years...
lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
lptv.org
Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints
Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway. BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.
lptv.org
Brainerd Approves Preliminary 9.5% Levy Increase for 2023
The Brainerd City Council has made multiple changes to its budget. With the city also taking on a lawsuit settlement with former firefighters, the council has approved a preliminary levy increase for 2023. The preliminary increase was set at just under $7 million, which is a roughly 9.5% increase from...
fox9.com
Engineer jumps off moving train in Sauk Rapids after being attacked by man with knife
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train engineer was forced to jump from a moving locomotive on Tuesday after a man armed with a knife climbed onto the train and attacked him in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the police department reports. Sauk Rapids police say responded around 8:18 a.m. to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
kfgo.com
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
Charges: Two ‘Very Intoxicated’ Men Vandalized Stearns Co. Church
SAUK CENTRE -- Two men have been charged for allegedly vandalizing a Stearns County church. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the church in Sauk Centre just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The name of the church was not released in the Stearns County court documents. Someone...
17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the yet-to-be-identified teen was driving a Buick Century westbound on Hwy. 200 in Cass County at about 1 a.m. when he went off the road at a curve and went airborne off a road approach. The car landed sideways and rolled.
