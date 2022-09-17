Read full article on original website
Fox 59
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
Hagerstown Little League celebrated at Victory Field
The Indianapolis Indians welcomed the Hagerstown Little League team to Victory Field Saturday for a celebration of their accomplishments.
thedailyhoosier.com
“This means so much to him” — Caleb Murphy’s unexpected start at center brought emotions and earned praise
Although Cameron Knight came out for pregame warmups in a boot, there was no indication Caleb Murphy would see the field at center on Saturday against Western Kentucky. When he arrived at IU in 2020, there was no indication he’d ever play that position in college. Murphy was recruited...
thedailyhoosier.com
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills Neighborhood
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills Neighborhood for the third and final time. People will get to tour high-end, custom homes and discover the latest in home design and technology trends. “We have an impressive list of...
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Jo Kinslow. Jo lives nearby and considered […]
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
Pentatonix to perform holiday hits in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Pentatonix is bringing its Christmas-themed concert to Indianapolis this holiday season. The a cappella group's upcoming tour, titled "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!," will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec....
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
TobyMac to perform in Indianapolis in March 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac will perform in Indianapolis during his 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour. TobyMac will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on the last leg of the tour on March 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 22. The annual tour begins...
etxview.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
WISH-TV
EB I-70 reopens after fatal semi crash near Knightstown
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-70 near Knightstown are closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash involving two semitrucks, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 4 a.m., a westbound semitruck crossed the median for unknown reasons near mile marker 116 and...
