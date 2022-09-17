Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
ESPN
Los Angeles Dodgers great Maury Wills, NL MVP in 1962, dies at age 89
LOS ANGELES -- Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members....
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
ESPN
The 10 MLB prospects who had breakout seasons in 2022
With the end of the season nearing, it's time to look back at some of the best performances of the season in the minors. I want to apply the way scouts grade specific players' tools -- for the bigger fans of the prospect game, you're well acquainted with the 20-80 scouting scale -- for a prospect performance of the year-type vibe.
MLB・
ESPN
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Lindor's slam caps comeback, Mets win 6th in row, beat Brews
MILWAUKEE -- — Francisco Lindor capped a stirring comeback and made sure the playoff-bound New York Mets maintained their narrow NL East lead. Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday.
ESPN
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th home run, one shy of Roger Maris' AL single-season record
NEW YORK -- Only five players had hit 60 home runs in a single season in the history of the major leagues -- that is, until New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge joined that exclusive club with a solo homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Judge turned on...
ESPN
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki set to retire at season's end after 16-year MLB career
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday he plans to retire at season's end following a 16-year career. "I feel like it's time," Suzuki said, according to the Orange County Register. "I've had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I've accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it's time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they've known is baseball."
MLB・
ESPN
New York Mets have top payroll; record-tying six teams set to pay luxury tax
NEW YORK -- The Mets are on track to have baseball's highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer's suspension.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Tracking New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's chase for 62 home runs
Baseball history is on the horizon as Aaron Judge approaches Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs. Judge needs only two home runs to break Maris' 1961 record -- a mark that has stood for six decades and, until Mark McGwire hit 70 in 1998, was the single-season record for all MLB.
Comments / 0