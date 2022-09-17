ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Highland rolls to easy win against Jerseyville in Mississippi Valley Conference opener

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN8H3_0hz73TWu00

Highland’s football team rang up 48 first half points en route to a 61-19 win against Jerseyville in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams Friday, Sept. 16.

Quarterback Brent Wuebbels connected with Travis Porter, Brode Lewis, Cameron Willis, Brenden Gelly and Cade Altadonna for touchdowns. Wuebbels also rushed for two touchdowns, while Dylan Beadle and Phoenix Lewis added touchdowns on the ground.

Highland buried the Panthers early, racing to a 28-0 lead in the 1st quarter. A 71-yard touchdown pass from Wuebbels to Porter with 9:27 left started the offensive onslaught. Beadle then rumbled 58 yards for a touchdown before Wuebbels added 26- and 12-yard touchdown runs for the 28-0 margin.

In the 2nd quarter, Wuebbels and Brode Lewis hooked up for a 67-yard scoring strike before Wuebbels connected with Willis (23 yards) and Gelly (6 yards) on touchdown passes, staking HHS to a 48-13 halftime margin.

After the intermission, Wuebbels hit Altdonna for a 12-yard touchdown pass and Phoenix Lewis completed Highland’s scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run. Joey Geromiller, meanwhile, booted five extra points for the Bulldogs.

Wuebbels enjoyed another huge night for HHS, completing 12-of-20 passes for five touchdowns. Porter caught four of those passes for 110 yards.

All in all, Highland’s high-octane offense remained red hot. In their four games this fall, the Bulldogs have put up 54, 28, 55 and now 61 points.

The Bulldogs now will gear up for a rivalry showdown with fellow MVC foe Triad at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Highland High School. Highland will enter that game at 3-1 overall, 1-0 in league play.

Belleville News-Democrat

