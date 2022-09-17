ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Coast Guard helps seize $475M worth of drugs from smugglers at sea

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The US Coastguard offloaded $475 million worth of drugs that were seized from smugglers in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, officials said.

The Coast Guard unloaded the massive haul in Miami Beach on Thursday after two of its ships, a US Navy ship and a vessel from the Royal Netherlands Navy intercepted the drugs, the Coast Guard said .

In total, 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana were recovered in the operation.

“I am proud of the crew’s continued devotion to duty that made this offload possible,” said Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood, commanding officer of Legare, a 270-foot Coast Guard cutter stationed in Virginia.

“Through the coordinated efforts of the Legare, the LEDETs, HNLMS Groningen, CGC James, and the USS Billings crews, we significantly contributed to the counter-drug mission and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations. The drugs seized through this coordinated effort will result in significantly fewer drug-related overdoses.”

The seized drugs will lower the number of overdoses in the United States, according to said Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood.
U.S. Coast Guard District 7
The drugs were unloaded in Miami Beach.
U.S. Coast Guard District 7
The seized drugs were unloaded in Miami Beach after being confiscated in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
U.S. Coast Guard District 7
Illegal drugs, worth an estimated $475 million, are offloaded onto pallets on Sept. 15, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Fla.
U.S. Coast Guard District 7

The Coast Guard said stopping drug traffickers on the high seas can require significant coordination with other agencies and other nations, including the Netherlands which has three territories in the Caribbean: Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

POLITICS
