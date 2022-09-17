ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags

Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW is Fat, What Can We Do About It?

Everything is bigger in Texas, as the saying goes, but increasingly that mantra includes the people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically. In fact, a study published earlier this year found that DFW ranks as the 19th most obese and overweight city in the United States. The Dallas Express recently...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City of Dallas Suffers 700 August Assaults

Last month, 745 residents of Dallas were assaulted. The city averaged 24.03 assaults per day, a slight increase from August 2021, when assaults totaled 733, or 23.6 per day. Out of the city’s 14 districts, District 7 was the only one that saw assaults climb into the triple digits, hitting 100 for the month of August. District 7 is led by Councilman Adam Bazaldua, September’s Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) runner-up for the second consecutive month.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Parkland Health launches new 'Hospital at Home' program

DALLAS — A new initiative is now open to Dallas residents who need hospital treatment without the physical hospital. Parkland Health has launched what they're calling the "Hospital at Home" program. The main goal is to give qualified patients all of the care they need while they stay in their home.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

RNC Leadership Campaigns for Lauren Davis, Faith Johnson

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and co-chair Thomas Hicks were in Dallas Monday to campaign for Dallas County judge candidate Lauren Davis and district attorney candidate Faith Johnson. Both candidates spoke first, with Johnson promising to repeal the policy instituted by current DA John Creuzot of not prosecuting...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family: DA Creuzot Bears Responsibility for Violent Attack

Harold Stumpf was emotional speaking about his nephew’s attack this summer in South Dallas. The nephew suffered broken bones after being kicked in the torso area, as well as facial injuries and internal bleeding, Stumpf said. The 23-year-old spent several days recovering from his injuries in a local hospital.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas ISD School Board Upholds Whistleblower’s Termination

A former investigator for the Dallas Independent School District’s internal audit office had her termination upheld by select school board members at a grievance hearing last Thursday. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Andrea Whelan contested her termination by the district, alleging that she was fired from her...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

These Texas Cities Were Named Best in the US, Do You Agree?

Some Texas cities have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. List compiled by BestCities.org. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

American Airlines Has Long Way to Go As It Honors Bessie Coleman

American Airlines recently honored black aviator Bessie Coleman by flying an all-black, all-female crew out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, marking the 100-year anniversary of her becoming the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license in the United States. Coleman “bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline stated in a news release.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bombshell Discovered Near Local School

A bombshell was discovered buried across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 14. The call reported that the bombshell was found at a nearby construction site. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
TEXAS STATE

