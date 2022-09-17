ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 16

Big Guy
4d ago

The truth of the matter is if you want change you need to start with your own race !!!!!!!!!!

Reply
7
Teazer
4d ago

So awesome continue to do what is needed for the community!!! Showing compassion is so necessary in thing we call life...... Congratulations!!!! May God continue to bless you Carlos in All your endeavors!!!! 🥰

Reply(1)
2
Warren Davison
4d ago

congratulations Carlos. It's hard to stand on something you believe in especially when mo one supports you. I'm honored to know you.

Reply(2)
2
Related
birminghamtimes.com

John Archibald: Ignoring Murders of Black Males Won’t Make it Disappear

This opinion column is another installment in a Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Engineer Arthur Williams Builds Birmingham Teens for Success

On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham

Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Activist#Birmingham Times
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Olivia Anthony, The Birmingham Designer With the Bold and Creative Brand

Birmingham designer Olivia Anthony is LIVing her best life with a streetwear brand that is bringing back iconic looks, feels, and concepts from the 90s and the 2000s, and she’s doing it unapologetically. Through the brand Anthony designs hats, sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other pieces full of color that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS 42

Little London Kitchen temporarily closes due to staffing issues

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Little London Kitchen, a restaurant in Homewood specializing in British cuisine, will be closed until further notice. According to a Facebook post published Tuesday, understaffing was cited as the key reason for the closure. “We appreciate all of the love and support you have shown us through out the last few […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘It Was Like She Was Gliding Towards Me…I Knew She Was Going to be My Wife’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BESSEMER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

EmpowerED’s Steps Toward Educational Excellence in Birmingham

I have the privilege each week to stand before a physical and virtual audience to deliver timeless words of hope, faith, and perseverance that are designed to inspire listeners to press on and live their best lives in spite of the challenges that lay ahead. It is my hope that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham

Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy