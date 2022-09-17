Read full article on original website
Big Guy
4d ago
The truth of the matter is if you want change you need to start with your own race !!!!!!!!!!
Reply
7
Teazer
4d ago
So awesome continue to do what is needed for the community!!! Showing compassion is so necessary in thing we call life...... Congratulations!!!! May God continue to bless you Carlos in All your endeavors!!!! 🥰
Reply(1)
2
Warren Davison
4d ago
congratulations Carlos. It's hard to stand on something you believe in especially when mo one supports you. I'm honored to know you.
Reply(2)
2
Related
birminghamtimes.com
John Archibald: Ignoring Murders of Black Males Won’t Make it Disappear
This opinion column is another installment in a Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
birminghamtimes.com
How Engineer Arthur Williams Builds Birmingham Teens for Success
On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham
Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
Crime Stoppers chairman gifts UAB $10 million, largest single alumnus donation in school’s history
The chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, J. Frank Barefield, Jr. recently gifted $10 million to UAB in efforts to bridge criminal justice and economic growth in entrepreneurship. This is the largest single donation given by an alumnus in the college’s history. Of that, $5 million dollars will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
wbrc.com
Lawsuit: Leeds mayor, city admin. accused of slandering public official, local licensed contractor
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit filed by a Leeds public official accuses Leeds Mayor David Miller and City Administrator Brad Watson of hurting their personal business. Cary Kennedy says his business was hurt because he did not agree to a request from a well-known Leeds family. Kennedy served on...
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
birminghamtimes.com
Olivia Anthony, The Birmingham Designer With the Bold and Creative Brand
Birmingham designer Olivia Anthony is LIVing her best life with a streetwear brand that is bringing back iconic looks, feels, and concepts from the 90s and the 2000s, and she’s doing it unapologetically. Through the brand Anthony designs hats, sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, and other pieces full of color that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 23k job openings in Birmingham-Hoover right now
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. The Greater Birmingham Area has over 23k job openings, according to Indeed.com, so get your resume and interviewing skills ready. Keep reading to learn which companies are hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings...
Little London Kitchen temporarily closes due to staffing issues
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Little London Kitchen, a restaurant in Homewood specializing in British cuisine, will be closed until further notice. According to a Facebook post published Tuesday, understaffing was cited as the key reason for the closure. “We appreciate all of the love and support you have shown us through out the last few […]
Calera military vet calls out ‘mantra of hate’ after racial slur incident
On Tuesday, after finishing his run, Gwin – a Black military veteran, comic artist and train conductor – couldn’t sit down at his usual cool down spot. He couldn’t sit at all. Written across the table’s top in white marker, in a mix of capital and lowercase letters, was a racial slur.
birminghamtimes.com
‘It Was Like She Was Gliding Towards Me…I Knew She Was Going to be My Wife’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
birminghamtimes.com
EmpowerED’s Steps Toward Educational Excellence in Birmingham
I have the privilege each week to stand before a physical and virtual audience to deliver timeless words of hope, faith, and perseverance that are designed to inspire listeners to press on and live their best lives in spite of the challenges that lay ahead. It is my hope that...
birminghammommy.com
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham
Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
New Birmingham coffee shop gives the homeless a second chance
A non-profit coffee house opening this month in Titusville is planning to give homeless people a chance at independence and employment. Modern House Coffee Shop will open Sept. 23, at 422 Sixth Ave. S. Owner Troy Whetstone and his wife Jeanisha spent almost two years refurbishing a former bail bonds...
Comments / 16