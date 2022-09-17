ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Natchez Grad Caston Leads Southern Miss Football to First Win

Before the season started, Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall said wide receiver Jakarius Caston could be this year’s breakout player. Caston showed that Saturday, leading the Golden Eagles with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Six student-athletes scored touchdowns for USM in its first win of the season.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Natchitoches, LA
Football
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Natchitoches, LA
College Sports
City
Grambling, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
State
Montana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Natchitoches, LA
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Farmers Market under new leadership

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new faces are in charge of the Hattiesburg Farmers Market. Shaffer and Jessica Carter used to sell eggs at the market every week, but now find themselves as co-managers of the event. “We want a family vibe here,” said Shaffer Carter. “We want you to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Miss#College Football#Espn#American Football#Game Preview#Nfl Predictions
WDAM-TV

Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
HATTIESBURG, MS
ourmshome.com

The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend

One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
BEAUMONT, MS
CBS DFW

Carrollton armed truck robbery suspects charged, each have $1M bond

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after an armored truck driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton on Thursday.Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, Mississippi; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, Mississippi are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their bonds at $1,000,000.  All four are suspected of shooting one of the guards in the wrist before fleeing the scene on Thursday with a bag containing a large amount of cash. The four are also accused of abandoning their initial getaway vehicle in an alley nearby, setting it on fire before getting in another getaway car. Investigators developed evidence on the second getaway car, which led to its location in east Texas. Assisting law enforcement stopped the car, observed a large amount of currency in plain view and safely took the suspects into custody.The guard was transported to Medical City Plano with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
CARROLLTON, TX
WDAM-TV

I-59 resurfacing project set for completion in 2024

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October 2022 marks a year since the Mississippi Department of Transportation started resurfacing along I-59. The project covers a 14-mile span of roadway from the Lamar County line north to Moselle. To fix the roadway, they use a process called rubblization, a common process in...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Crash suspect kicked out of Jones County courtroom after outburst

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Wednesday was a dramatic day in court for the 21-year-old woman who was accused of leaving the scene of an accident that sparked a business fire. Kalyn Jones was kicked out of court during her initial appearance on Wednesday after a loud, expletive-laced outburst in the courtroom. Jones was initially charged […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19. Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of assaulting family member in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member in Laurel in August. Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the department received a report that Roderick J. Johnson, 39, had assaulted a family member in the 900 block of South Maple on August 29. He’s wanted for felony domestic assault. […]
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night. According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the driver has been identified as Dalton C. Edwards, 19. The next of kin have been notified. According to...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County woman pleads guilty to SNAP fraud

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman pled guilty to receiving over $30,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household composition accurately to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). Officials with the MDHS Investigations Divisions said Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, committed the crime between August 2015 to October 2020. She was sentenced […]
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy