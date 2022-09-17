Read full article on original website
Natchez Grad Caston Leads Southern Miss Football to First Win
Before the season started, Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall said wide receiver Jakarius Caston could be this year’s breakout player. Caston showed that Saturday, leading the Golden Eagles with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Six student-athletes scored touchdowns for USM in its first win of the season.
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Hattiesburg Farmers Market under new leadership
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new faces are in charge of the Hattiesburg Farmers Market. Shaffer and Jessica Carter used to sell eggs at the market every week, but now find themselves as co-managers of the event. “We want a family vibe here,” said Shaffer Carter. “We want you to...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend
One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
Carrollton armed truck robbery suspects charged, each have $1M bond
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after an armored truck driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton on Thursday.Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, Mississippi; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, Mississippi are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their bonds at $1,000,000. All four are suspected of shooting one of the guards in the wrist before fleeing the scene on Thursday with a bag containing a large amount of cash. The four are also accused of abandoning their initial getaway vehicle in an alley nearby, setting it on fire before getting in another getaway car. Investigators developed evidence on the second getaway car, which led to its location in east Texas. Assisting law enforcement stopped the car, observed a large amount of currency in plain view and safely took the suspects into custody.The guard was transported to Medical City Plano with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
I-59 resurfacing project set for completion in 2024
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October 2022 marks a year since the Mississippi Department of Transportation started resurfacing along I-59. The project covers a 14-mile span of roadway from the Lamar County line north to Moselle. To fix the roadway, they use a process called rubblization, a common process in...
Crash suspect kicked out of Jones County courtroom after outburst
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Wednesday was a dramatic day in court for the 21-year-old woman who was accused of leaving the scene of an accident that sparked a business fire. Kalyn Jones was kicked out of court during her initial appearance on Wednesday after a loud, expletive-laced outburst in the courtroom. Jones was initially charged […]
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19. Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.
Mississippi woman pleads guilty to defrauding thousands in benefits from state
A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving thousands in benefits from the State of Mississippi. Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Service announced that Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, of Jones County pleaded guilty to SNAP fraud before the Jones County Circuit Court on August 24, 2022. Combest...
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
Man accused of assaulting family member in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member in Laurel in August. Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the department received a report that Roderick J. Johnson, 39, had assaulted a family member in the 900 block of South Maple on August 29. He’s wanted for felony domestic assault. […]
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night. According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the driver has been identified as Dalton C. Edwards, 19. The next of kin have been notified. According to...
Jones County woman pleads guilty to SNAP fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman pled guilty to receiving over $30,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household composition accurately to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). Officials with the MDHS Investigations Divisions said Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, committed the crime between August 2015 to October 2020. She was sentenced […]
