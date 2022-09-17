Read full article on original website
5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 4 is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:. Valley Wetzel - Frontier (OH)
WVU to host bell-ringing ceremony to remember students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony to remember students who have recently passed away. The ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, will be on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon to remember the following students:. Joseph Harim,...
Friends of WVU Hospitals hosts inaugural golf tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary hosted its inaugural golf tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Proceeds from the event will support patient programs and special requests from hospital departments. The event raised approximately $20,000. “We had a great turnout for the event,” Kim Hartsell, WVU Hospitals Volunteer...
John James Jones
John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean Bell Jones, on July 23, 2017. He is survived by one grandson, Anthony James Jones and his wife Clarissa of Bridgeport; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, James Gregory Jones. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life and together they raised a wonderful family. After retirement, they moved to Florida where he enjoyed selling Real Estate with Barbara. They also enjoyed entertaining and having people at their home. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia, PA, retiring after 22 years of service. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Brushy Fork. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Fairmont State names Homecoming Parade marshal
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration returns on Thursday and kicks off with the Homecoming Parade. The parade will be led by parade marshal and 1949 Fairmont State graduate Maureen Kennedy Wolfe. Wolfe’s long-standing connections with Fairmont State preceded her birth, as her family’s dairy farm...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Key Takeaways from WVU’s Performance in Victory Over Towson
Finding takeaways from 65-7 victory might sound easy, but the context that it was against an FCS opponent is a real thing for West Virginia and doesn’t necessarily answer what this team will be like the rest of the season. Regardless of the fact Towson was the victim of...
Robin Lynn Byrd
Robin Lynn Byrd, 59, of Clarksburg passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born August 30, 1963 in Cleveland, OH a daughter of the late Leonard Gail Fraught and Carol Sue Bias Faught. Robin is survived by her husband Gary William “Bill” Byrd, Jr. whom she married May 17, 1992. Also surviving are two sons, Aaron Michael Byrd of Clarksburg and DJ Byrd and his wife Betsy of Hundred; her daughter-in-law, Sammy Byrd; nine grandchildren, Caleb Alan Byrd, Brody Michael Byrd, Abigail Renee Byrd, Cody Scott Poe, Bryce Alexander Byrd, Jaycey Erin Cogar, Chloe Nicole Byrd, Hunter Andrew Byrd, and Bentleigh Jade Byrd; a brother John Faught and his wife Traci of Seattle, WA and a sister Kimberly Sue DeMeester and her husband Joseph. Her mother-in-law, Frances Marsh, Quiet Dell; and her nephews, Eric DeMeester and Logan Faught; and her nieces, Hannah Faught and Amber Coffman. She was preceded in death by a niece, Anna DeMeester. Robin had previously worked for Fresenius Kidney Care and most recently at Highland Hospital as a behavioral technician. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to church at Connecting Point Community Church, and vacationing at the Outer Banks. Online condolences for the family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 3 to 7 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022, where the service will be held at 7 pm Thursday with Pastor Peggy Williams presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
West Virginia, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns square off in Austin
High school sports seeing less cancelations after COVID restrictions lifted
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The fall sports season is well underway and many of you have likely enjoyed watching a game, but that wasn’t always the case last year due to COVID-19. For the past two years, many high schools have had to cancel and postpone games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
voiceofmotown.com
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Sept. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses earnings reports. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Morgantown, WV
The largest city in the north-central part of West Virginia, Morgantown lies along the Monongahela River amidst the Appalachian foothills. Mostly known for being home to West Virginia University and its sizable student population, it has lots of picture-perfect green spaces and fun outdoor activities for you to enjoy. While...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
How to enter ‘Clarksburg’s Got Talent’
Clarksburg's Got Talent is back and is offering a chance to open for an America's Got Talent winner as the grand prize.
Tristan Lynn Wiant
Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh. Those who knew Tristan, even just a little, lost a magnificent light in their lives. In addition to his parents, forever cherishing their memories of Tristan are his two children: Carter Lynn Wiant and Grayson Alexander Wiant; two brothers: James “Tyler” Wiant and Thomas Paugh both of Weston; one sister, Emily Wiant of Camden; maternal grandparents: Jim and Bev Paugh of French Creek; paternal grandparents: Gary and Kathy Wiant of Camden; and several aunts, uncle, nieces, and cousins who will all miss him dearly. Tristan attended Lewis County High School. He was employed with Pizza Hut and Tudor’s Biscuit World. Tristan enjoyed playing basketball and watching NFL football. What Tristan loved most of all was time spent with his children. Tristan’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Tristan Lynn Wiant. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Lifetime Movie begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
WVNews
Crash on Interstate 79 northbound between Lost Creek and Quiet Dell, West Virginia, closes one lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Quiet Dell has one lane closed this morning, according to Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright. The crash occurred shortly prior to 7:45 a.m. at the 112 mile marker.
Marion County Schools become Purple Star District
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Purple Star Award was created to recognize schools that give extra assistance for students that have family in the military. Marion County was only one of nine counties in the state to have all their schools recognized as Purple Star schools. The schools recently honored...
Man dies in Doddridge County crash
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
