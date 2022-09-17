BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day added on to our streak of warm & mostly sunny days. Tomorrow, a cold front will descend into our region from the northwest, bringing in showers and a few non-severe storms. The most activity will be along the front in the early afternoon, but the possibility of a stray shower or storm continues in the wake of the front through the rest of the evening, particularly for showers in the higher elevations. All precip will be cleared by Tuesday morning, but expect some dense morning fog across the area. After that burns off, the rest of Tuesday will gradually become sunny and warm. The heat really kicks up on Wednesday, as a second cold front to our northwest draws nearer, dragging up a lot of warm air from the south ahead of it. This second front will be stronger than the first, wielding some stronger wind gusts within its storms as it crosses over us late Wednesday night. Still, storms won’t be that severe, and rain accumulation will likely stay under half an inch. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will dissipate by the afternoon. The most notable effect of this front is the temperature difference in its wake; much cooler Canadian air will get ushered in, keeping Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures below 70 degrees for most of us. Temperatures will remain below average into the weekend, but will climb back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO