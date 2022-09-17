Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
smokingmusket.com
Is Thursday a “Must-Win” For Neal Brown
The West Virginia Mountaineers are nearing the end of their non-conference slate and looming ahead is a mid-week, road, night game against a traditional rival and a game that could potentially turn the tide of the 2022 season either in favor or against the embattled head coach. So, is Thursday a “must-win” for the head coach?
voiceofmotown.com
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 4 is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:. Valley Wetzel - Frontier (OH)
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WVU to host bell-ringing ceremony to remember students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony to remember students who have recently passed away. The ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, will be on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon to remember the following students:. Joseph Harim,...
WDTV
Fairmont State names Homecoming Parade marshal
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration returns on Thursday and kicks off with the Homecoming Parade. The parade will be led by parade marshal and 1949 Fairmont State graduate Maureen Kennedy Wolfe. Wolfe’s long-standing connections with Fairmont State preceded her birth, as her family’s dairy farm...
WDTV
Robin Lynn Byrd
Robin Lynn Byrd, 59, of Clarksburg passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born August 30, 1963 in Cleveland, OH a daughter of the late Leonard Gail Fraught and Carol Sue Bias Faught. Robin is survived by her husband Gary William “Bill” Byrd, Jr. whom she married May 17, 1992. Also surviving are two sons, Aaron Michael Byrd of Clarksburg and DJ Byrd and his wife Betsy of Hundred; her daughter-in-law, Sammy Byrd; nine grandchildren, Caleb Alan Byrd, Brody Michael Byrd, Abigail Renee Byrd, Cody Scott Poe, Bryce Alexander Byrd, Jaycey Erin Cogar, Chloe Nicole Byrd, Hunter Andrew Byrd, and Bentleigh Jade Byrd; a brother John Faught and his wife Traci of Seattle, WA and a sister Kimberly Sue DeMeester and her husband Joseph. Her mother-in-law, Frances Marsh, Quiet Dell; and her nephews, Eric DeMeester and Logan Faught; and her nieces, Hannah Faught and Amber Coffman. She was preceded in death by a niece, Anna DeMeester. Robin had previously worked for Fresenius Kidney Care and most recently at Highland Hospital as a behavioral technician. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to church at Connecting Point Community Church, and vacationing at the Outer Banks. Online condolences for the family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 3 to 7 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022, where the service will be held at 7 pm Thursday with Pastor Peggy Williams presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
WDTV
John James Jones
John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean Bell Jones, on July 23, 2017. He is survived by one grandson, Anthony James Jones and his wife Clarissa of Bridgeport; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, James Gregory Jones. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life and together they raised a wonderful family. After retirement, they moved to Florida where he enjoyed selling Real Estate with Barbara. They also enjoyed entertaining and having people at their home. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia, PA, retiring after 22 years of service. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Brushy Fork. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
WTRF
Steubenville High School Scores Big with Ohio Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, the Ohio Department of Education evaluates Ohio Schools in several different categories, and just as the students do, each school in the state receives a report card. This year Steubenville High School has received a near perfect report. The 2022 Ohio School Report...
WDTV
Lifetime Movie begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
WDTV
WVU Medicine STEPS program gets a new operating room
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s state of the art simulation facility received a new addition in the last month. The simulation training program provides students from all five medical schools and gives students the chance to improve their skills before encountering patients in a real critical car situation. It’s...
Mon Commission, Westover hope to take the ‘northern bypass’ to Holland Avenue
MORGANTOWN -- What do Westover’s Holland Avenue project and the deferred dream of a “northern bypass” have in common? Nothing really. But the Monongalia County Commission walked. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Metro News
New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
WDTV
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 18, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day added on to our streak of warm & mostly sunny days. Tomorrow, a cold front will descend into our region from the northwest, bringing in showers and a few non-severe storms. The most activity will be along the front in the early afternoon, but the possibility of a stray shower or storm continues in the wake of the front through the rest of the evening, particularly for showers in the higher elevations. All precip will be cleared by Tuesday morning, but expect some dense morning fog across the area. After that burns off, the rest of Tuesday will gradually become sunny and warm. The heat really kicks up on Wednesday, as a second cold front to our northwest draws nearer, dragging up a lot of warm air from the south ahead of it. This second front will be stronger than the first, wielding some stronger wind gusts within its storms as it crosses over us late Wednesday night. Still, storms won’t be that severe, and rain accumulation will likely stay under half an inch. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will dissipate by the afternoon. The most notable effect of this front is the temperature difference in its wake; much cooler Canadian air will get ushered in, keeping Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures below 70 degrees for most of us. Temperatures will remain below average into the weekend, but will climb back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
Comments / 0