williamsonhomepage.com
Game of the Week presented by Hoffmann Brothers: Private school powerhouses BA, MBA face off
Two premier private school programs and high-powered offenses shake up the week 6 football schedule as Montgomery Bell Academy and Brentwood Academy do battle on the gridiron in Brentwood on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a non-region matchup. MBA is undefeated on the season (5-0) and 2-0 in conference...
williamsonhomepage.com
NCAAF Roundup: Swann excels in first start for Vandy, MT defeats TSU with ease
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 3 of the college football season. Swann...
williamsonhomepage.com
29 WCS schools named Reward Schools, district named Exemplary District
Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District with 29 of their schools named as Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education. According to a WCS news release, the Exemplary District title is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee, while Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the state.
williamsonhomepage.com
West Nashville medical office building fetches $21M
A West Nashville medical office building located next to Target and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has sold for $21 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of Belle Meade Medical Plaza, located at 28 White Bridge Road, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based...
williamsonhomepage.com
Hal Cato not running for mayor
After stepping down from nonprofit Thistle Farms and publicly flirting with a 2023 run for mayor, Hal Cato won’t launch a campaign for the job after all. Cato, an experienced nonprofit executive, had all but made the campaign official, but said Monday in a note to supporters that he had reconsidered.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin's Municipal Court Judge Jessica Borne serving community in new ways behind the bench
Franklin's Municipal Court Judge Jessica Borne began her new role behind the bench last week, but she's no stranger to the courtroom, bringing with her more than a decade of legal experience and an eagerness to continue to serve her community. The Atlanta, Georgia, native moved to Tennessee in 2001...
williamsonhomepage.com
Two Hillwood High School students charged with making online threats against school
Two 14-year-old Hillwood High School students have been arrested and charged with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency. According to two Metro Nashville Police Department news releases, an unidentified student was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16, followed by the arrest of a second unidentified female student on Monday, Sept. 19, for allegedly "threatening gunfire in the school" in an Instagram post.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Fire to host free child car seat check-up event Sept. 29
The Franklin Fire Department and High Hopes Development Center will hold a free car seat check-up event on September 29th. The event will take place from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at 301 High Hopes Court with on-site technicians with advanced certifications who can also check the seats of children who have special needs or use adaptive car seats.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Fire extinguishes early morning fire at care facility Monday
The Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at The Hearth at Franklin residential care facility on Monday morning which resulted in no injuries and minimal damage. According to an FPD news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:15 a.m. after a passerby saw landscaping on fire outside of the three-story building.
williamsonhomepage.com
State looks to offer training around violence in health care settings
Brink Fidler is overwhelmed with requests for hands-on active violence mitigation training. The president of Nashville-based Defense Systems and former Metro Nashville Police Department officer recently got his first call from an area hospital. “It’s crazy I can even do this for a living, but here we are,” Fidler said....
