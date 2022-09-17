First they are illegal immigrants. They have already broken federal laws and should be deported. Leave it to CL to leave the facts out of every story.
I agree. I am from Nicaragua and came here legally many moons ago. I served my adopted country (USA) for close to 30 years (Army). I would still fight and die for this Nation and never ask for anything in return as I am extremely grateful for what this Nation has provided to me and my family. I adapted. I integrated. I contributed. I am now a U.S. Citizen. I will always be of the position that if you have a problem with the USA then go back from whence thy came!! Get on board. Contribute or leave!!!
Reinstate the remain in Mexico policy, secure the border and eliminate the "anchor baby" situation by correctly interpreting the 14th Amendment. Enforce laws against employees who hire illegal labor, and disallow government entitlements to illegal entrants to this country. Pro legal immigration, anti illegal immigration.
Comments / 82