Fulton County, GA

Dum Dum Diddy
5d ago

The real people who need to go to prison is Hunter and Joe Biden for selling out the country and Hillary needs to be in a pair of prison scrubs as well.

destiny70
6d ago

Wait a minute, I thought you all claimed that y'all was not a cult. My point is, you leader is a full blown leader of the QAnon cult. That is a CULT!!!! I knew it was going to come out to the open. He's wearing their pin. You go Trump. You're digging your hole deeper and deeper.

annie
5d ago

Of all the things I’ve seen recently in politics and political leaders and Trump is the one who might face jail time?????? This is mind blowing!

People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
Daily Mail

'People are facing prison sentences': Prosecutor investigating Trump's efforts to challenge 2020 election results in Georgia says there are credible allegations that serious crimes have been committed

The Georgia prosecutor looking into former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in her state indicated that the probe is unearthing serious crimes. 'The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,' Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis...
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
Washington Examiner

Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon

New York Attorney General Tish James just filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and basically every Trump except Tiffany and Barron. Specifically, the listed defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
Reuters

Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
