Read full article on original website
Dum Dum Diddy
5d ago
The real people who need to go to prison is Hunter and Joe Biden for selling out the country and Hillary needs to be in a pair of prison scrubs as well.
Reply(65)
98
destiny70
6d ago
Wait a minute, I thought you all claimed that y'all was not a cult. My point is, you leader is a full blown leader of the QAnon cult. That is a CULT!!!! I knew it was going to come out to the open. He's wearing their pin. You go Trump. You're digging your hole deeper and deeper.
Reply(60)
69
annie
5d ago
Of all the things I’ve seen recently in politics and political leaders and Trump is the one who might face jail time?????? This is mind blowing!
Reply(22)
33
Related
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does
The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
WATCH: Karl Rove says Secret Service could have ratted Trump out over classified docs
A Secret Service member tasked with safeguarding former President Donald Trump may have been the one to spill the beans about the classified material at Mar-a-Lago, according to Karl Rove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'People are facing prison sentences': Prosecutor investigating Trump's efforts to challenge 2020 election results in Georgia says there are credible allegations that serious crimes have been committed
The Georgia prosecutor looking into former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in her state indicated that the probe is unearthing serious crimes. 'The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,' Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis...
Trump's Former Accounting Firm Now Turning Over His Financial Records To Congress: Report
The House Oversight Committee will use the information in its investigation of allegations of conflict of interest when Trump was in office, and any possible violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.
Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected
It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
Washington Examiner
Mike Pompeo on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘No one gets to keep classified information’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Justice Department’s handling of the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home while also hinting at criticism toward the former president for taking documents after he left the White House. During a private event hosted by the Israel Heritage Foundation...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore
The ex-president’s team of lawyers will get their first audience before new judicial bodies and judges on Tuesday.
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
Judge asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge named to review documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home pressed Trump's lawyers on Tuesday to say whether they plan to assert that the records had been declassified by the former president, as he has claimed.
Washington Examiner
Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon
New York Attorney General Tish James just filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and basically every Trump except Tiffany and Barron. Specifically, the listed defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe...
Trump Says Americans Won't 'Stand' For Charges Against Him, Warns Of Trouble
Donald Trump said Thursday that Americans will not “stand” for indictments against him regarding top secret documents he took from the White House — and ominously warned that criminal charges could trigger “big problems” never before seen. Trump also declared that he issued a standing...
Trump claims Mar-a-Lago surveillance tape of FBI ‘looks like a military coup’
Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed surveillance footage of the court-authorised FBI search of his Palm Beach, Florida, home shows a scene akin to one in which the military deposes a civilian government. Since leaving office in January 2021, Mr Trump has maintained his primary residence and post-presidential office...
Comments / 442