Pocatello, ID

HS FB scores 9/16: Highland edges Poky, Shelley clips Blackfoot

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Highland 14, Pocatello 7

Behind running back Jackson Riddle's two touchdowns, the Rams won their 12th straight over the Thunder, improving to 2-2 on the season.

Shelley 35, Blackfoot 28

The Russets' first win of the year comes over the Broncos, who suffer their first loss of the season.

Castleford 26, Rockland 14

The Bulldogs fall to 1-3 on the year.

Aberdeen 56, Soda Springs 19

Hiatt Beck returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, helping the Tigers score on every drive of the game. They move to 3-1.

Ririe 25, American Falls 21

The Beavers are still searching for their first win, falling to 0-4.

Minico 35, Century 0

The Diamondbacks will have to wait until their next game to find their first win of the season.

Grace 58, Watersprings 8

The Grizzlies improve to 3-1.

Marsh Valley 53, Kimberly 40

In an offensive eruption, the Eagles win their first game of the year, moving to 1-3.

Burley 82, Preston 44

The Indians move to 1-4.

Bear Lake 48, Wendell 0

The Bears improve to 3-1.

West Jefferson 21, Malad 14

The Dragons are now 1-3 on the year.

